Burke County woman caught driving dead man's stolen car

By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted: Oct 31 2018 09:51PM EDT

BURKE COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 WJZY) - A woman has been arrested after law enforcement officers discovered she was driving a stolen car that belonged to a dead man. Deputies discovered the body of the man after they were called to do a welfare check. 

The man, identified as 69-year-old Robert Young Biggerstaff, as found at a home in the 4700 block of  Sugarloaf Rd. in Connelly around 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 31. 

Around 6:00 p.m., Cathey Michelle Chapmnet, 52, was arrested for felony possession of Biggerstaff's stolen car.

Chapman is being held at the Burke Catawba District Confinement Facility under a $10,000 secured bond. The Sheriff's Office and SBI are continuing to investigate his death. 

