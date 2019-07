In downtown Mooresville you can't help to notice the graffiti on some businesses.

"It is very sad to us," said Kim Saragoni, owner of Four Corners Framing and Gallery.

Saragoni also serves on the commission board, so the eyesore these images are leaving does not sit well with her.

"It's distressing, so we have to clean it up very quickly," said Saragoni.

Tim Chung is one of the business owners who had to scrub his building after this image was found outside his restaurant Monday morning.

"It's ugly, it makes it look like the town is not welcoming," said Chung, owner of Tim's Table.

Mooresville police are investigating the graffiti and say they believe the illegal art first showed up about two weeks ago.

Kim and Tim both hope now that the word is out and police are investigating that no more unwanted art work is found downtown.

Mooresville police say because of surveillance video they have obtained, they have a good idea of whom these people are and believe that they are teens.