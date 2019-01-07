Busy Mooresville road to be widened this year

- The new year will bring new construction to a busy road in Mooresville. Highway 150 is set to be widened later this year.

“It's horrible it's always congested there are times you can't make a right or left off of 150 coming off any of these other roads here,” Justine Watson said.

Watson has lived in Mooresville for 14 years. She says the traffic on Highway 150 hasn't always been bad.

“It's definitely gotten worse in the last couple of years.”

One driver tells FOX 46 she allows an extra half hour to get where she's going if she has to use the highway.

“You always give yourself a lot of extra time,” she said.

In late 2019, NCDOT plans to begin work to widen the road. Some spots will go from two to four lanes, and others will be widened to six lanes.

The project will be broken up into sections, and will eventually stretch from Highway 21 in Mooresville to the Highway 16 bypass in Denver.

Each section is expected to take four years to build. The widening of Hwy 150 in the Denver area isn't expected to start until the year 2025.

“It's just going to be four years of bad traffic,” Watson said.

With the hope that the construction hassles will be worth the wait.

“I think it will help because anything will be better than what's going on now it's just a mess," another driver said.

There are signs at several businesses at the Martin Crossing Shopping Center on Williamson Road letting customers know the businesses have relocated. They got a letter several months ago from the DOT saying the shopping center will be acquired for the widening project.

Fox 46 Charlotte reached out to the shopping center owners Monday, but did not get a response back.