Butler High School closed Tuesday after student fatally shot, suspect due in court

Jatwan Cuffie (left) is charged in the killing of his schoolmate, Bobby McKeithen (right). Jatwan Cuffie (left) is charged in the killing of his schoolmate, Bobby McKeithen (right).

- Scary moments unfolded Monday morning after a fight over the weekend lead to a deadly shooting in the halls of Butler High School in Matthews.

Bobby McKeithen, 16, was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital and his shooter, Jatwan Cuffie, is behind bars Tuesday facing murder charges.

Monday was a day unlike any other.

"This is a sad and troubling day for all of us in this community."

A student was shot at Butler High School Monday morning. He later died at the hospital. The shooter is a fellow student, who was arrested shortly after, police said.

Police said the conflict began with bullying that escalated out of control and as fear took over, a young person bought a gun to solve the problem.

After the scene was secure was when CMS Superintendent Dr. Wilcox said there was a 'communication mishap' of getting information out to the parents.

The question on a lot of people's minds after Monday's shooting deals with security concerns. Earlier in the morning, Dr. Wilcox admitted that in some perspective they failed.

Going forward, security at the school is still a fluid situation.

The suspect, Jatwan Cuffie, is due in court Tuesday at 1 p.m. on charges of first-degree murder.