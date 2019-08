- An Caldwell County man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a young girl, according to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.

John David Mecimore, 36, has been charged with two felony counts of indecent liberties with a child. The assaults took place between June 1 and August 31, 2013. The sheriff's office says the girl was almost five years old at the time.

The victim was interviewed at the Dove House Children's Advocacy Center, and identified Mecimore as the assailant.

Detectives obtained warrants for Mecimore's arrest, and he was taken into custody on Friday, May 10 in Caldwell County. He is being held under a $75,000 bond.