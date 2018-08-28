Caldwell County man who went missing found dead

- An 83-year-old Caldwell County man with dementia who went missing was found dead Tuesday evening.

Jimmy Spears was last heard from around 10:30 p.m. on August 26. He lived off of the Taylorsville Rd. in Caldwell County.

Sheriff's deputies began searching for Spears on Aug. 27 after he was reported missing. He had a history of dementia, and officials were concerned for his well-being.

RELATED: Silver Alert issued for Caldwell County man with dementia

K9 units with NC DPS came with bloodhounds to search as well as K9 teams from the Linville Central Rescue Squad. NC SHP helicopters searched as well as the Catawba County Drone team.

Spears was found dead in the woods around the Brush Mountain Rd. area off of the Taylorsville Rd. by rescue teams.

The Sheriff's Office asks all to keep Spears' family in their prayers.