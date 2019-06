Video: Eli Edwards Video: Eli Edwards

- Well, not everyone can get the seat they always want on a plane. Not even Carolina Panthers Quarterback Cam Newton.

Newton offered a man a whopping $1,500 to switch seats on a ten hour flight, but the man said no. The Charlotte football player was reportedly flying back from Paris, France where he attended Fashion Week.

Newton is estimated to be worth $45 million. He most recently signed a five-year contract with the Panthers in June 2015 worth $103.8 million. That means he earns over $20 million a year.

The Carolina Panthers start their regular season on September 8, 2019. The Panthers will also play in London for the first time this season as part of the NFL International Series.

So this happened... @CameronNewton offered a man $1500 cash for extra leg room on a 10hr flight and the man said “No??” #GiveFranceTheNFL pic.twitter.com/xQohV9Ngef — Eli Edwards (@ElisaraEdwards) June 22, 2019

