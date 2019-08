- Things are looking good for Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who suffered a foot injury in last week's Thursday night game.

Number one was throwing in practice on Monday, and head coach Ron Rivera says he did well.

He isn't doing full drop backs and putting weight on that left foot he hurt in the team's third preseason game in New England, but he's no longer in the walking boot or using crutches.

As for week one against the Rams, you can expect Newton to be where he belongs-- under center.

The Panthers offense has been downright terrible in the preseason, but Carolina coach Ron Rivera downplayed his team's lack of production, and doesn't seem worried about the doldrums carrying over to the regular season.

"First of all, you have to take into account who is playing — that's probably the biggest thing," Rivera said Monday. "If we went off of that, I think maybe we can all calm down, take a breath and see what happens."

Cam sat out for the first two preseason games, with backup quarterback Kyle Allen stepping in. He also took over when cam injured his foot against the Patriots.

"To me it's always about playing the games that count," Rivera said.

For now, the Panthers is to get Newton healthy enough for the regular season. Rivera remains optimistic his ninth-year QB is on pace to play Sept. 8 against the Rams. Newton is also coming off arthroscopic surgery on his throwing shoulder, but his arm strength appears fine.

Newton and the rest of the team's starters will not play against the Steelers on Thursday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.