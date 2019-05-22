< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Camping World CEO says limits on US flag size unconstitutional addthis:title="Camping World CEO says limits on US flag size unconstitutional"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411203821.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411203821");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411203821-408428509"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/flag%20cms_1558556592911.jpg_7302678_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/flag%20cms_1558556592911.jpg_7302678_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/flag%20cms_1558556592911.jpg_7302678_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/flag%20cms_1558556592911.jpg_7302678_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/flag%20cms_1558556592911.jpg_7302678_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A city in North Carolina has filed a lawsuit to remove a&nbsp;40-foot by 80-foot U.S. flag outside a local RV dealership. A city in North Carolina has filed a lawsuit to remove a 40-foot by 80-foot U.S. flag outside a local RV dealership. (Photo by Camping World) (Photo by Camping World)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411203821-408428509" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/flag%20cms_1558556592911.jpg_7302678_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/flag%20cms_1558556592911.jpg_7302678_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/flag%20cms_1558556592911.jpg_7302678_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/flag%20cms_1558556592911.jpg_7302678_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/flag%20cms_1558556592911.jpg_7302678_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A city in North Carolina has filed a lawsuit to remove a&nbsp;40-foot by 80-foot U.S. flag outside a local RV dealership. A city in North Carolina has filed a lawsuit to remove a 40-foot by 80-foot U.S. flag outside a local RV dealership. (Photo by Camping World) By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jun 06 2019 03:35PM EDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 03:59PM EDT (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Camping World's CEO is arguing that the city ordinance banning a huge American flag from flying over his recreational vehicle store in Statesville is unconstitutional.</p><p>Attorneys for Marcus Lemonis said in a filing in Iredell County that the U.S. and North Carolina constitutions protect the right to fly an American flag of any size — in this case, the one at Gander RV in Statesville — provided it’s not a safety hazard.</p><p>The reality television star <a href="https://twitter.com/marcuslemonis/status/1136347583549456385">tweeted out copies of the filing</a> Wednesday.</p><p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Part 1 of our legal answer for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/theflag?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#theflag</a> in <a href="https://twitter.com/cityofsvl?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cityofsvl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/AP?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/USATODAY?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USATODAY</a> <a href="https://t.co/kjwIzeEZhO">pic.twitter.com/kjwIzeEZhO</a></p>— Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) <a href="https://twitter.com/marcuslemonis/status/1136347583549456385?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 5, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Part 2 of our legal answer to <a href="https://twitter.com/cityofsvl?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cityofsvl</a> <a href="https://t.co/piyt8piPTI">pic.twitter.com/piyt8piPTI</a></p>— Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) <a href="https://twitter.com/marcuslemonis/status/1136347723005870080?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 5, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p> </p><p>The U.S. and North Carolina constitutions and state law prohibit authorities “from placing arbitrary or unreasonable restrictions on city’s abilities to fly the flag,” the filing reads.</p><p>Lemonis is the chief executive officer of Camping World, which owns Gander, and star of CNBC’s reality television show “The Profit.” Lemois has made it clear he is not backing down on the issue. He declared last week that <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/camping-world-ceo-visits-statesville-maintains-that-flag-won-t-come-down">he would go to jail</a> before he takes down the flag.</p><p> <aside class="mod-inline video full"> <h4> Related Video<span data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_411203821_409928845_127419">View Larger</span> </h4> <figure class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/30/Marcus_Lemonis_discusses_Gander_RV_flag__0_7332739_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a class="add-play-icon" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_411203821_409928845_127419"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_411203821_409928845_127419" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div id="storyPlayer_411203821_409928845_127419" class="wrapper-video"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJZY"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_411203821_409928845_127419";this.videosJson='[{"id":"409928845","video":"569622","title":"Marcus%20Lemonis%20discusses%20Gander%20RV%20flag%20in%20Statesville","caption":"The%20CEO%20of%20Camping%20World%20paid%20a%20visit%20to%20Statesville%20today%20to%20address%20the%20ongoing%20controversy%20over%20a%20flag%20flying%20over%20one%20of%20his%20businesses%20that%20the%20city%20says%20is%20too%20large.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F30%2FMarcus_Lemonis_discusses_Gander_RV_flag__0_7332739_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F30%2FMarcus_Lemonis_discusses_Gander_RV_flag_in_State_569622_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653864777%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D_E1dbazA88VIff_NQx5MbegkfDA","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fcamping-world-ceo-says-limits-on-us-flag-size-unconstitutional%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR2_Clcvt__tS3skBKdxFmwM6g0vGOMTN3jaMOr4ZLT8Upwd1luF43z-aH0"}},"createDate":"May 30 2019 06:53PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJZY"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_411203821_409928845_127419",video:"569622",poster:"https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/30/Marcus_Lemonis_discusses_Gander_RV_flag__0_7332739_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"The%2520CEO%2520of%2520Camping%2520World%2520paid%2520a%2520visit%2520to%2520Statesville%2520today%2520to%2520address%2520the%2520ongoing%2520controversy%2520over%2520a%2520flag%2520flying%2520over%2520one%2520of%2520his%2520businesses%2520that%2520the%2520city%2520says%2520is%2520too%2520large.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/30/Marcus_Lemonis_discusses_Gander_RV_flag_in_State_569622_1800.mp4?Expires=1653864777&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=_E1dbazA88VIff_NQx5MbegkfDA",eventLabel:"Marcus%20Lemonis%20discusses%20Gander%20RV%20flag%20in%20Statesville-409928845",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fcamping-world-ceo-says-limits-on-us-flag-size-unconstitutional%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR2_Clcvt__tS3skBKdxFmwM6g0vGOMTN3jaMOr4ZLT8Upwd1luF43z-aH0"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,true,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </p><p>Officials from Statesville <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/massive-us-flag-causes-controversy-in-statesville">sued the company</a> in May over the massive 40 feet by 80 feet flag, which hangs on a 130-foot-high flagpole next to Interstate 77. City code limits flags to 25 feet by 40 feet.</p><p>Since October, the CEO has been fined $50 a day costing more than $11,000 so far.</p><p>Lemonis filed the response Tuesday even though Statesville’s mayor said last week that he had asked the city’s planning department to change the dimensions allowed for flags displayed in a highway business zone. The City Council would vote on the change in July and, if approved, Gander RV’s flag could keep flying.</p><p>“While we may have preferred that he come forward and make the request we’re entitled to do that, our staff does that on their own volition and often times the city council requests that,” Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh told FOX 46 in a <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/camping-world-ceo-visits-statesville-maintains-that-flag-won-t-come-down">previous interview</a>. “We don’t have anything against him or his company, but we do not appreciate the way some of the comments that some of the folks that have contacted us have behaved and it’s very distasteful.”</p><p>But Lemonis said he wants no restrictions on the size of U.S. flags that aren’t a safety hazard. </p><p>"Bottom line is the flag’s not coming down,” he told employees on May 30. “Give me a reason why this compromises the health, wellness or safety.” </p><p> <aside class="mod-inline video full"> <h4> Related Video<span data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_411203821_408428539_102358">View Larger</span> </h4> <figure class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/RV_dealership_refuses_to_take_down_Ameri_0_7302820_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a class="add-play-icon" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_411203821_408428539_102358"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_411203821_408428539_102358" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div id="storyPlayer_411203821_408428539_102358" class="wrapper-video"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WWOR"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_411203821_408428539_102358";this.videosJson='[{"id":"408428539","video":"566743","title":"RV%20dealership%20refuses%20to%20take%20down%20American%20flag%20despite%20fines","caption":"A%20recreational%20vehicle%20company%20called%20Camping%20World%20has%20started%20an%20online%20petition%20protesting%20a%20city%20ordinance%20in%20North%20Carolina%20that%20is%20attempting%20to%20force%20the%20removal%20of%20an%20enormous%20American%20Flag%20flying%20outside%20one%20of%20the%20RV%20dealership%20lots.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.my9nj.com%2Fmedia.my9nj.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F22%2FRV_dealership_refuses_to_take_down_Ameri_0_7302820_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.my9nj.com%2Fmedia.my9nj.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F22%2FRV_dealership_refuses_to_take_down_American_flag_566743_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653164794%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dzmb1ZOEHFrQijDjTZsKE8TGK_z8","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fcamping-world-ceo-says-limits-on-us-flag-size-unconstitutional%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR2_Clcvt__tS3skBKdxFmwM6g0vGOMTN3jaMOr4ZLT8Upwd1luF43z-aH0"}},"createDate":"May 22 2019 04:42PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WWOR"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_411203821_408428539_102358",video:"566743",poster:"https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/RV_dealership_refuses_to_take_down_Ameri_0_7302820_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"A%2520recreational%2520vehicle%2520company%2520called%2520Camping%2520World%2520has%2520started%2520an%2520online%2520petition%2520protesting%2520a%2520city%2520ordinance%2520in%2520North%2520Carolina%2520that%2520is%2520attempting%2520to%2520force%2520the%2520removal%2520of%2520an%2520enormous%2520American%2520Flag%2520flying%2520outside%2520one%2520of%2520the%2520RV%2520dealership%2520lots.",url:"https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/22/RV_dealership_refuses_to_take_down_American_flag_566743_1800.mp4?Expires=1653164794&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=zmb1ZOEHFrQijDjTZsKE8TGK_z8",eventLabel:"RV%20dealership%20refuses%20to%20take%20down%20American%20flag%20despite%20fines-408428539",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fcamping-world-ceo-says-limits-on-us-flag-size-unconstitutional%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR2_Clcvt__tS3skBKdxFmwM6g0vGOMTN3jaMOr4ZLT8Upwd1luF43z-aH0"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,true,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </p><p>As “The Profit” on TV, Lemonis invests in failing businesses and tries to turn them around. Regardless of the amount of his investment, he always tells the owners that he’s “100 percent in charge.”</p><p>The filing says the flag <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/this-is-about-our-veterans-rv-dealership-refuses-to-take-down-american-flag-despite-fines">“represents the fundamental values</a> — freedom, courage and equality before the law — that unite all Americans and transcend party politics. ... In keeping with this tradition, The U.S. Supreme Court has long recognized that the act of flying the flag is a form a political expression protected by the First Amendment.”</p><p>“I really just comes down to, in my opinion, bureaucrats trying to control the size of something,” Lemonis said in a previous phone interview with FOX 46.</p><p>The filing also points to a North Carolina state law that says reasonable restrictions on the <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/statesville-mayor-proposes-amendment-to-allow-gander-rv-flag-to-stay">size of official governmental flags</a> are allowed if necessary to protect public health, safety and welfare. Statesville’s restriction on flag size “serves no legitimate safety purpose,” the filing said.</p><p>A spokeswoman said the city had no response to the filing.</p><p><em>The Associated Press contributed to this report.</em></p><p><b>Also on fox46charlotte.com: </b></p> <ul> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/uniformed-sheriff-s-deputy-turned-away-from-jewelry-store-because-of-service-weapon">Uniformed sheriff's deputy turned away from jewelry store because of service weapon</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/vehicle-hits-120-mph-goes-airborne-and-strikes-union-county-patrol-car">Vehicle hits 120 mph, goes airborne and strikes Union County patrol car</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/gang-members-with-loaded-gun-and-ski-mask-flee-in-multi-county-chase-deputies-say">Gang members with loaded gun and ski mask flee in multi-county chase, deputies class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJZY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403456" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/is-urine-really-the-best-way-to-treat-a-jellyfish-sting-doctors-say-no" title="Is urine really the best way to treat a jellyfish sting? Doctors say no" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/jellyfish2_pexels_06062019_1559852617686_7360615_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/jellyfish2_pexels_06062019_1559852617686_7360615_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/jellyfish2_pexels_06062019_1559852617686_7360615_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/jellyfish2_pexels_06062019_1559852617686_7360615_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/jellyfish2_pexels_06062019_1559852617686_7360615_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Is urine really the best way to treat a jellyfish sting? Doctors say no</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 04:24PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 04:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If you're heading to the beach this summer, you need to be on the lookout for jellyfish. Along the Atlanic Coast, you're more likely to be stung by a jelly than bitten by a shark, Novant Health says, and doctors are breaking down myths on what you should do in case of a sting. </p><p>Over the years, popular thought has been to use urine as a remedy. So, does it really work? </p><p>Dr. Chad Weston with Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine and Convenient Care says the thought behind it is correct-- liquids with a high PH, meaning they're acidic, help neutralize the jellyfish venom. But he says your best bet is white vinegar, it will work better and is more hygenic. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/manager-uniformed-deputy-jewelry-store-no-longer-with-company" title="Manager who denied deputy entry into jewelry store 'no longer with company'" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/Uniformed_sheriff_s_deputy_turned_away_f_0_7357627_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/Uniformed_sheriff_s_deputy_turned_away_f_0_7357627_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/Uniformed_sheriff_s_deputy_turned_away_f_0_7357627_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/Uniformed_sheriff_s_deputy_turned_away_f_0_7357627_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/Uniformed_sheriff_s_deputy_turned_away_f_0_7357627_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Manager who denied deputy entry into jewelry store 'no longer with company'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 03:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 04:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Kay Jewelers says an employee who told a uniformed Iredell County deputy that he could not enter the store with his service weapon is no longer with the company.</p><p>In a tweet, the jewelry retailer says they reached out to the deputy with an apology, and that the store manager who denied him entry is no longer working at the store. </p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/gang-members-with-loaded-gun-and-ski-mask-flee-in-multi-county-chase-deputies-say" title="Gang members with loaded gun and ski mask flee in multi-county chase, deputies say" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rowan%20County%20Gang%20members%20060619_1559839094726.jpg_7359770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rowan%20County%20Gang%20members%20060619_1559839094726.jpg_7359770_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rowan%20County%20Gang%20members%20060619_1559839094726.jpg_7359770_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rowan%20County%20Gang%20members%20060619_1559839094726.jpg_7359770_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rowan%20County%20Gang%20members%20060619_1559839094726.jpg_7359770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Albert Britford (left) and Juvonta Lanfond (right) (Source: Rowan County Sheriff&#39;s Office)." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gang members with loaded gun and ski mask flee in multi-county chase, deputies say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 12:43PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 12:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Deputies in Rowan County say they arrested a Blood gang member and were searching for another after the pair fled during a traffic stop.</p><p>According to a release from the Rowan County Sheriff's Office. a deputy pulled over a car on Highway 52 in Gold Hill just before midnight on June 1 for a minor traffic violation. The driver did not hand over a driver’s license and the deputy smelled marijuana from inside of the car. The passenger in the car stated that he did not have identification either.</p><p>Authorities say that while looking inside the vehicle, the deput saw a magazine for an assault rifle. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/lifesaving-lesson-local-man-teaching-bystander-cpr-techniques"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/Lifesaving_lessons__Local_man_teaching_b_0_7357816_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Lifesaving_lessons__Local_man_teaching_b_0_20190606030931"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Lifesaving lesson: Local man teaching bystander CPR techniques</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-says-husband-died-of-same-illness-as-md-couple-pa-woman-in-dominican-republic-last-year"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/05/Still0605_00028_1559786846838_7357288_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Still0605_00028_1559786846838-401720.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman says husband died in Dominican Republic last year, similar to recent deaths of Americans there</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/if-you-have-demons-face-them-75-years-after-d-day-many-veterans-still-seek-closure"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/D-day%20vet_1559784990981.png_7357168_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Onofrio “No-No” Zicari, the 96-year-old Las Vegas resdient returned to Normandy for the first time in 75 years. (Photo by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs)" title="D-day vet_1559784990981.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'If you have demons, face them': 75 years after D-Day, many veterans still seek closure</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/retailers-pull-fairlife-dairy-products-after-chilling-video-shows-calves-being-abused-at-farm"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/Calf%20being%20kicked_1559784575892.JPG_7357159_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The disturbing footage released this week shows employees slapping and kicking calves and being burnt with branding irons. (Photo credit: Animal Recovery Mission)" title="Calf being kicked_1559784575892.JPG-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Retailers pull Fairlife dairy products after 'chilling' video shows calves being abused at farm</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3575_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3575"></span> <div id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/manager-uniformed-deputy-jewelry-store-no-longer-with-company" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/Uniformed_sheriff_s_deputy_turned_away_f_0_7357627_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/Uniformed_sheriff_s_deputy_turned_away_f_0_7357627_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/Uniformed_sheriff_s_deputy_turned_away_f_0_7357627_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/Uniformed_sheriff_s_deputy_turned_away_f_0_7357627_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/Uniformed_sheriff_s_deputy_turned_away_f_0_7357627_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Manager who denied deputy entry into jewelry store 'no longer with company'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/camping-world-ceo-says-limits-on-us-flag-size-unconstitutional" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/flag%20cms_1558556592911.jpg_7302678_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/flag%20cms_1558556592911.jpg_7302678_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/flag%20cms_1558556592911.jpg_7302678_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/flag%20cms_1558556592911.jpg_7302678_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/flag%20cms_1558556592911.jpg_7302678_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;city&#x20;in&#x20;North&#x20;Carolina&#x20;has&#x20;filed&#x20;a&#x20;lawsuit&#x20;to&#x20;remove&#x20;a&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;40-foot&#x20;by&#x20;80-foot&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;flag&#x20;outside&#x20;a&#x20;local&#x20;RV&#x20;dealership&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Camping&#x20;World&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Camping World CEO says limits on US flag size unconstitutional</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/gang-members-with-loaded-gun-and-ski-mask-flee-in-multi-county-chase-deputies-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rowan%20County%20Gang%20members%20060619_1559839094726.jpg_7359770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rowan%20County%20Gang%20members%20060619_1559839094726.jpg_7359770_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rowan%20County%20Gang%20members%20060619_1559839094726.jpg_7359770_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rowan%20County%20Gang%20members%20060619_1559839094726.jpg_7359770_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rowan%20County%20Gang%20members%20060619_1559839094726.jpg_7359770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Albert&#x20;Britford&#x20;&#x28;left&#x29;&#x20;and&#x20;Juvonta&#x20;Lanfond&#x20;&#x28;right&#x29;&#x20;&#x28;Source&#x3a;&#x20;Rowan&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gang members with loaded gun and ski mask flee in multi-county chase, deputies say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/sc-man-arrested-on-drug-charges-found-to-have-rifle-hooded-mask-gloves-in-car" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/ICSO_man%20arrested%20on%20drug%20charges_060619_1559837474134.jpg_7359734_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/ICSO_man%20arrested%20on%20drug%20charges_060619_1559837474134.jpg_7359734_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/ICSO_man%20arrested%20on%20drug%20charges_060619_1559837474134.jpg_7359734_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/ICSO_man%20arrested%20on%20drug%20charges_060619_1559837474134.jpg_7359734_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/ICSO_man%20arrested%20on%20drug%20charges_060619_1559837474134.jpg_7359734_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Iredell&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>SC man arrested on drug charges found to have 'rifle, hooded mask, gloves' in car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/heroin-cocaine-meth-weapons-found-in-search-of-lancaster-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Lancaster%20drug%20arrest%20Southerland%20060619_1559836114299.jpg_7359821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Lancaster%20drug%20arrest%20Southerland%20060619_1559836114299.jpg_7359821_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Lancaster%20drug%20arrest%20Southerland%20060619_1559836114299.jpg_7359821_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Lancaster%20drug%20arrest%20Southerland%20060619_1559836114299.jpg_7359821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Lancaster%20drug%20arrest%20Southerland%20060619_1559836114299.jpg_7359821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Investigators&#x20;said&#x20;they&#x20;found&#x20;heroin&#x2c;&#x20;cocaine&#x2c;&#x20;methampteamine&#x2c;&#x20;marijuana&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;smoking&#x20;pipe&#x20;and&#x20;digital&#x20;scales&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;12&#x20;gauge&#x20;shotgun&#x2c;&#x20;&#x2e;22&#x20;caliber&#x20;semiautomatic&#x20;pistol&#x20;and&#x20;&#x24;3&#x2c;339&#x20;in&#x20;cash&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Source&#x3a;&#x20;Lancaster&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Heroin, cocaine, meth, weapons, found in search of Lancaster home</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 