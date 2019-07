The search is intensifying in Canada for the two teens accused of shooting and killing a Charlotte native and her boyfriend.

Chynna Deese and her boyfriend were found shot and killed along a remote Canadian road on July 15.

In the new surveillance video, released by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Friday, the two teen suspects are seen roaming around a Canadian store on July 21. They casually walk out the front door.

The search for the two suspects continues in the rugged terrain of Northern Canada. Investigators believe the duo is responsible for the deaths of three people.

Chynna Deese’ brother and cousin spoke with FOX News on Friday.

"Chynna's purpose in life and the impact she will have on us is really just beginning right now. We have had thousands of people reach out to us who have come in contact with her overseas and all over the place sharing different experiences of how Lucas and Chynna have touched their lives,” said her brother, British Deese.

Deese, 24, and her boyfriend were known for traveling around the world. At the time of their death investigators believe the two were traveling to Alaska.

"She was just loving of everyone. Anybody she would come in contact with could just feel how good she was. She didn't have a bad bone in her entire body,” said her cousin.

The Deese family is urging anyone who knows where the two teen suspects are to call police immediately.

On Saturday a public memorial for Chynna Deese will be held at 2 p.m. at New City Church in Charlotte.