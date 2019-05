- Try to avoid I-85 South near Gastonia if you can this evening. Police say a car fire is causing major backups.

The incident began around rush hour. Gastonia police say the backup begins near exit 17 (U.S. 321) and runs up to exit 23 for McAdenville.

Due to a car fire on I-85 southbound near exit 17 (U.S. 321), traffic is currently backed up to exit 23 (McAdenville). Expect delays on I-85 southbound and westbound on Franklin Boulevard. — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) May 29, 2019

They also say to expect delays on I-85 southbound and westbound on Franklin Boulevard.