- A vehicle caused a three-car wreck overnight as the driver was attempting to transport a man with a stab wound to the hospital, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The crash happened at 1:37 a.m. Thursday, March 14 on Tryon Street between 5th and 6th. Officers said a vehicle rear-ended another.

A woman, who had been driving, told CMPD she was taking her passenger, a man, to the hospital. Officers saw that the man had been stabbed and helped transport him to the hospital for treatment of potential life-threatening injuries.

A second person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries sustained in the three-car crash.

According to CMPD, the man had reportedly gotten into a fight at the Tropix Bar and Lounge located at 4701 N. Tryon Street when the stabbing occurred.

Detectives from CMPD's ABC Unit are investigating this case.