- A woman has been arrested after an elderly family member she was supposed to be looking after was found dead in a bathtub.

Around 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, Alexander County Communications received a call about a possible overdose. Officers responded to a home in the Wittenburg community where they were met by the man’s relative, 57-year-old Catarina Hosler.

Officers were told that a 78-year-old man was locked in the bathroom. When they were able to enter, Timothy Havey, 78, dead in the tub.

Hosler, who was supposed to be looking after the man, told officers that Havey had been in the bathtub for about four or five hours. It was reported that Havey had a lengthy medical history.

Hosler is now facing felony neglect of a disabled and elderly person. She was taken to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, where she was placed under a $100,000 secured bond with a first appearance date of June 10 in Alexander County District Court.