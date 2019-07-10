< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story417386954" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417386954" data-article-version="1.0">Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in need of donations</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-417386954" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in need of donations&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/carolina-waterfowl-rescue-in-need-of-donations" data-title="Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in need of donations" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/carolina-waterfowl-rescue-in-need-of-donations" addthis:title="Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in need of donations"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417386954.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var 10 2019 05:30PM By Lindsay Clein, FOX 46 Charlotte Posted Jul 10 2019 06:16PM EDT Video Posted Jul 10 2019 05:30PM EDT delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Getting_Results_for_our_feathered_friend_0_7510474_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Getting_Results_for_our_feathered_friend_0_7510474_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Getting_Results_for_our_feathered_friend_0_7510474_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Getting_Results_for_our_feathered_friend_0_7510474_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Getting_Results_for_our_feathered_friend_0_7510474_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417386954-417375380" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Getting_Results_for_our_feathered_friend_0_7510474_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Getting_Results_for_our_feathered_friend_0_7510474_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Getting_Results_for_our_feathered_friend_0_7510474_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Getting_Results_for_our_feathered_friend_0_7510474_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Getting_Results_for_our_feathered_friend_0_7510474_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417386954" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Carolina Waterfowl Rescue is turning to the community to help rehabilitate and care for the animals they nurse back to health. The nonprofit is in dire need of donations, and they’re asking you to help get results. </p> <p>“We are a nonprofit. We are not federally funded in any way. So we work solely on donations which is a big part of what we need every day to operate and help these animals out,” said Julie Brown, who works with the rescue. </p> <p>The organization rescues and rehabilitates wildlife as well as domestic animals.</p> <p>“It takes a lot of money unfortunately to do what we do. Not just to feed the animals, to house the animals, meds for them when they're sick, vet bills when they need surgery or something more specialized,” Brown said. </p> <p>They’re now in need of a bigger space for these beautiful birds, and to make sure they get the care they need and deserve.</p> <p>“We are more in need because we are definitely trying to move locations. We have a lot of development around us encroaching on us makes it harder to do what we do and stress the animals out a little more. So we are definitely trying to raise money in order to move,” said Brown. </p> <p>As they say, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.</p> <p>“Now we're asking for monetary donations because we have been so overwhelmed with the support for everything else we need the money unfortunately we need the money right now to continue to do what we do.” </p> <p>There is a very small staff as well, so volunteers are also desperately needed. 