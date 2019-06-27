The wire that holds the broken parts of the shell together is fastened to the turtle with bra clasps, wildlife officials said. After some time, the glue wears down and the clasps pop off, leaving the turtle good as new.
Posted Jun 27 2019 11:35PM EDT
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Body-camera video shows police in North Carolina struggling to handcuff a black man before eventually shooting and killing him.
The video released Thursday shows the shooting death of 30-year-old Ondrae Levado Hutchinson of Durham during a domestic dispute on March 30. The Associated Press and other media outlets went to court to get the video released.
It was still dark when two officers approach a house where Hutchinson is yelling in the driveway. He eventually moves to a garage, where police try to handcuff him before shooting him with a Taser. He then was shot during a struggle and died at a hospital.
Posted Jun 27 2019 11:01PM EDT
Updated Jun 27 2019 11:21PM EDT
A Gaston County trampoline park says it was the error of a 12-year-old that cost him his life.
Matthew Lu died after he fell from a climbing wall at Altitude trampoline park just days before his birthday.
The organization issued a statement of findings on what they believe happened here last week. They say Lu made the mistake that led to his death, but some say Altitude is the one making the error.
Posted Jun 27 2019 11:20PM EDT
Updated Jun 28 2019 05:50AM EDT
A 101-year-old World War II veteran is making sure he has no regrets. He’s on a mission to travel all 50 states, reminding people of the dwindling number of WWII vets.
Sidney Walton is touring the country and right now, he’s seeing sights across North Carolina.
“Dad, are you up for meeting North Carolinians who’ve never met a World War II veteran?” Walton’s son asked.