Carowinds is getting results for our troops this summer with Military Days!

From June 29 - July 7, Carowinds will waive the regular admission fee for active military, retired military, National Guard, veterans with honorable or medical discharge and Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.

"During our Military Days, we honor our courageous servicemembers and their families by providing free military tickets and exceptional military discounts," according to Carowinds' website.

Carowinds’ special military offers extend beyond servicemembers to their families as well. Up to six immediate family members of military personnel can purchase tickets for only $39.99 each when purchased online. Just bring a valid government-issued ID to receive these tokens of our military appreciation.

To learn more, visit Carowinds.com.