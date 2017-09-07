Catawba County deputies hunting for 'dangerous' murder suspect

- The Catawba County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who believe is connected to the murder of another man in Hickory.

Deputies said at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, they responded to the 5300 block of Whitener Road where they found Tony Ly, 36, deceased.

The suspect, James Vincent Rinkines, is on the run with his girlfriend, Rose Shutz.

Rinkines is described as a black male, 5'7" tall, weighing around 140 pounds. His girlfriend, Shutz is described as a white female, 5'4" tall. They are both driving in a gray 2011 Doge Avenger with NC registration plate BBV-6158.

Deputies said Rinkines is to be considered extremely dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call Inv. Huffman at (828) 465-8340.