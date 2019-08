- Beginning this month, Catawba County Sheriff deputies will be equipped with the Axon Wearable Body Camera, Sheriff Don Brown announced Wednesday.

"It functions as a camera to collect video and audio evidence and aides in accurately documenting calls, statements, events, and actions made during dispatched calls, investigative stops, arrests, field interviews, and critical incidents," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies will be required to turn their cameras on during an enforcement contact with anyone, which ranges from traffic stops to investigations of serious crimes, and during all dispatched calls for service.

The Sheriff's Office said they received funding for 85 body cameras, and three spare cameras.

"Uniformed deputies in the Patrol Division, School Resource Officer Division, Special Enforcement Group (SEG), Civil, and Warrant Division will have cameras, as well as six cameras that have been allotted to the Detention Facility," the sheriff's office said.

Catawba County said they were as able to secure a bundled deal with Axon, who is the manufacturer of Tasers that included one-hundred Taser X2 models, 88 total body worn cameras, accessories, licenses, data storage, holsters, cartridges, targets, and other accessories.

The contract is for $677,808.30, they said. The sheriff's office was already scheduled to purchase additional Tasers which typically have a life cycle of five years. They said bundling the Tasers and cameras saved the County $114,000.

"The contract is a five-year contract that warranties the equipment, and provides unlimited data storage for five years, which is the projected life span of both the Tasers and Body Worn Cameras," the sheriff's office said. "The cameras are also a valuable tool in prosecuting offenders by corroborating an officer's testimony with providing a video and audio record of the incident, and also showing how quickly deputies must make critical decisions and respond in their daily duties."

Although the cameras can't capture everything the deputy sees while on a scene, it will help document a clearer picture of what happened during an incident, they said.

Body cameras have also led to an increase in criminal prosecutions, defendant plea bargains, greater officer professionalism and increased transparency between law enforcement and the community.

"I'm thrilled that we've been able to bring this excellent tool to Catawba County. It benefits our citizens, deputies, and community as a whole. Implementing this program was one of my top goals for the Sheriff's Office, and I'm excited for this step to increase public trust and continue to improve relations and transparency between law enforcement and our community," Sheriff Don Brown said.