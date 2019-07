- A Charlotte Area Transit System bus driver was shot Monday at the Transit Center.

The shooting happened around 12:37 p.m. at the Transit Center in Uptown. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the female driver was shot multiple times. She was taken to the hospital, but her condition is not known at this time. The driver's name has not been released.

G4S officers found and detained the suspect not far from the scene. He has been identified as TB Moss, 57. Moss is facing several charges including attempted first degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm.

Moss has a lengthy, violent criminal history including a prior conviction for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and several weapons-related charges.

Police say the shooting appears to have started from a domestic dispute.

CATS put out a notice that there may be possible bus delays near the Transit Center because of the investigation.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and ask anyone with additional information to call 911, or Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.

