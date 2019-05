- The Charlotte Area Transportation System is offering extended services for the Coca-Cola 600, which takes place on Sunday and will be televised on FOX 46 WJZY (6 p.m.).

On May 26 CATS will offer shuttles for fans wanting to attend the race. Services begin at Noon with shuttles operating every 20 minutes until 6 p.m. Service will operate to and from the LYNX Blue Line JW Clay Blvd Station.

Fare is $4.40 roundtrip and your ticket is valid on board the shuttle. Tickets can be purchased from ticket vending machines located at each light rail station or from the CATS pass mobile app. Tickets can also be purchased via the CATS website.