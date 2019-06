- The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) is getting results for young workers over the summer.

Beginning June 10, CATS will begin summer service to Carowinds with Route 42. The seasonal service will run every 40 minutes between 8:40 a.m. and 10:50 p.m. through October 27.

The move is part of Mayor Vi Lyles' Youth Employment Program to provide up to 1,000 jobs for youth at Carowinds.