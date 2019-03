- March 14, or 3.14, is a special day devoted to the unique numerical value of pi and for food lovers it's another excuse to eat "pie."

If you don't remember your geometry 3.14 in mathematical terms, also known as Pi, represents a constant— the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter — which is approximately 3.14159. Did you know Pi was first calculated by Archimedes of Syracuse, one of the greatest mathematicians of the ancient world?

And if you're not nerding out with other math aficionados around the world, chances are you're drooling over pies you're going to honor the day with.

Whether you're celebrating the day with savory or sweet pies-- or even both-- we've got you covered with these delicious deals and freebies:

Whole Foods

Get $3.14 off any sweet pies on Pi Day.

Bojangles

Get three sweet potato pies for $3.14 on Thursday.

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen

Buy one chicken pot pie and get one free.

Villa Italian Kitchen

Get a whole cheese pizza for $3.14 when you fill out this form.

Blaze Pizza

A pizza will cost $3.14 all day when you purchase on the Blaze App.

Hungry Howie's

$3.14 for a one-topping pizza with the purchase of any side bread.

CiCis

Pi Day $3.14 Buffet Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

