- There is plenty to do Saturday in the Queen City to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Here are some of the festivities taking place around the city.

Green River Revival at U.S. National Whitewater Center

Parking costs $6 but entry to the park is free! the river will turn green at 1p.m. and the music begins at 1:30.

1 p.m. at the Whitewater Center

St. Patrick's Day Parade

The 23rd annual St. Patrick's Day Parade and Charlotte Goes Green Festival is expected to draw quite the crowd so get there early. Last year's parade went 80,000 strong. there will be plenty of floats, dancers, and music.

7 a.m. in Uptown at 9th Street and North Tryon

Charlotte Beer Crawl

The 19th annual St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl has grown in size over the years and this year 20,000+ t-shirts and koozies will be handed out.

300 N Brevard St at Noon

Shamrock'n the Village

Irish food and drink specials and live music!

Ballantyne Village from 4-11 p.m.

St. Patrick's Day Run

This free run will stretch down the greenway at Freedom Park. Free coffee and donuts after the runs, which you can choose to do a one mile or a three mile.