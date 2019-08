- Iredell-Statesville Schools are back in session and teachers at one elementary school marked the occasion with a special video.

The school district released a video on their Facebook page, which has teachers and staff at Central Elementary School performing their own version of the popular hit, 'Old Town Road.'

'Old School Road,' as the music video is titled, has a mix of cowboy hats, school buses, cowboy boots, and classrooms.

The song is a parody of American rapper Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road'. The song held the #1 spot on Billboard Hot 100 chart for a record-breaking eighteen consecutive weeks.

You can watch the video here: