A team of attorneys expressed their concerns to Lake Arbor Apartments' residents on Saturday about an "incentive package agreement" they've been asked to sign.that could stand in the way of earning money from a lawsuit.

"Don't sign nothing until you talk with [the attorneys}," community organizer Blanche Penn said.

The North Carolina Justice Center, along with the Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy and business lawyer Guy E. Cousins have gathered tenants to file a class-action lawsuit related to the living conditions at Lake Arbor.