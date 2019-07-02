< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Charlotte Fire releases preliminary cause of Ballantyne home explosion Jul 03 2019 05:26PM By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jul 03 2019 04:18PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 03 2019 05:26PM EDT
Updated Jul 03 2019 05:36PM EDT class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/house%20explosion2%20070219_1562095267108.jpg_7465944_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416139464-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Credit: FOX 46 Charlotte </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/house%20explosion2%20070219_1562095267108.jpg_7465944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416139464-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="house explosion2 070219_1562095267108.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/Capture_1562184651161_7473241_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416139464-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Capture_1562184651161.JPG"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Meck%20EMS%20House%20Explosion3%20070219_1562099781155.jpg_7465775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416139464-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Meck EMS House Explosion3 070219_1562099781155.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Meck%20EMS%20House%20Explosion2%20070219_1562099784041.jpg_7465777_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416139464-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Meck EMS House Explosion2 070219_1562099784041.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-416139464-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WJZY_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/house%20explosion2%20070219_1562095267108.jpg_7465944_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Credit: FOX 46 Charlotte" title="house explosion2 070219_1562095267108.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Credit: FOX 46 Charlotte</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/Capture_1562184651161_7473241_ver1.0_640_360.JPG" alt="Officials said a gas explosion was the root cause of a fatal home explosion that occurred on Tuesday in Ballantyne." title="Capture_1562184651161.JPG"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Officials said a gas explosion was the root cause of a fatal home explosion that occurred on Tuesday in <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Ballantyne" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Ballantyne</span>.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Meck%20EMS%20House%20Explosion3%20070219_1562099781155.jpg_7465775_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Credit: Mecklenburg County EMS" title="Meck EMS House Explosion3 070219_1562099781155.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Credit: Mecklenburg County EMS</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img class="portlet-boundary _101_MOD-WJZY_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/house%20explosion2%20070219_1562095267108.jpg_7465944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Credit: FOX 46 Charlotte" title="house explosion2 070219_1562095267108.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/Capture_1562184651161_7473241_ver1.0_160_90.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Officials said a gas explosion was the root cause of a fatal home explosion that occurred on Tuesday in Ballantyne." title="Capture_1562184651161.JPG"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Meck%20EMS%20House%20Explosion3%20070219_1562099781155.jpg_7465775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Credit: Mecklenburg County EMS" title="Meck EMS House Explosion3 070219_1562099781155.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Meck%20EMS%20House%20Explosion2%20070219_1562099784041.jpg_7465777_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Credit: Mecklenburg County EMS" title="Meck EMS House Explosion2 070219_1562099784041.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/cfd-fatal-ballantyne-home-explosion-was-accidental-" data-title="Preliminary cause of Ballantyne home explosion" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/cfd-fatal-ballantyne-home-explosion-was-accidental-" addthis:title="Preliminary cause of Ballantyne home explosion" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/local-news/cfd-fatal-ballantyne-home-explosion-was-accidental-";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x2046\x20Web\x20Staff\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416139464" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Charlotte Fire Department released their preliminary findings Wednesday in a deadly home explosion that claimed a woman's life and severely injured her husband.</p><p>Investigators said the cause of <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/woman-killed-man-injured-after-home-explodes-in-ballantyne" target="_blank">the explosion</a> was likely to be due to an interior gas leak. It's unclear what could have caused the leak, but officials said they believe it was an accidental natural gas leak. There is still an extended periond of time investigators need to dive into the wreckage to find the exact location of where the leak occured. </p><p>Firefighters arrived at the scene in the 11000 block of James Jack Lane just before 2 p.m. after the neighborhood was rocked by the blast. Rania Karam, 58, was killed in the explosion that leveled the $1 million dollar home. It took seven hours for firefighters to free her from the structure.</p><p>Her husband, <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/police-survivor-in-ballantyne-house-explosion-has-no-idea-what-happened-">Dr. Jebran Karam</a>, managed to call 911 while buried deep underneath debris. He was found alive in what is believed to be in rear of the house in what was once a stairwell, officials said.</p><p><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/police-survivor-in-ballantyne-house-explosion-has-no-idea-what-happened-">Police: Survivor in Ballantyne house explosion 'has no idea what happened'</a></strong></p><p>Karam was able to communicate with first responders during the entire incident and he was able to give direction on where his wife might be located. The couple was about 50-60 feet away from each other when the house exploded. He told firefighters that there was an odor in the home prior to the blast.</p><p>Officials cautioned homeowners that if they smell gas or propane to get out of the house and call 9-1-1.</p><p>Neighbors across the area told FOX 46 that the explosion was felt for miles. </p><p>Some even had residual damage in their homes, with roofs broke open, cracked walls, broken lighting and items thrown off of countertops. </p><p>Windows and screen doors weren’t strong enough to hold their place against the force of the explosion. 