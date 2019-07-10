< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story417243515" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417243515" data-article-version="1.0">Charlotte Bike Camp teaches youth about safety</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/charlotte-bike-camp-teaches-youth-about-safety">FOX 46 Web Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 10:30AM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-417243515"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 06:29AM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 10:53AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Charlotte_Bike_Camp_teaches_youth_about__0_7497668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Charlotte_Bike_Camp_teaches_youth_about__0_7497668_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Charlotte_Bike_Camp_teaches_youth_about__0_7497668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Charlotte_Bike_Camp_teaches_youth_about__0_7497668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Charlotte_Bike_Camp_teaches_youth_about__0_7497668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417243515-417213406" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Charlotte_Bike_Camp_teaches_youth_about__0_7497668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Charlotte_Bike_Camp_teaches_youth_about__0_7497668_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Charlotte_Bike_Camp_teaches_youth_about__0_7497668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - A Charlotte camp is getting results for young riders this summer. The camp kicked off Monday morning at Saint Martin's Episcopal Church. </p><p>The event was created by a church member who helps thirty children each week feel comfortable on the road and learn about bike safety. </p><p>Organizers said the event is much more than hopping on a bicycle - it's teaching kids there are no boundaries. </p><p>"Last year we went to McDowell Nature Preserve, and it's really about sort of breaking the boundary in people's minds of about where it's achievable to get to on your bicycle," Charlotte Cadieux, co-founder at Charlotte Bike Camp, said. "All it takes is knowledge and skill, and practice. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403456" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/crews-search-for-possible-missing-boater-on-the-catawba-river" title="Crews search for possible missing boater on the Catawba River" data-articleId="417257497" > <h4>Crews search for possible missing boater on the Catawba River</h4> Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Crews search for possible missing boater on the Catawba River</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 10:59AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 11:11AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities are searching for a possible missing boater on the Catawba River Wednesday morning after residents discovered a capsized boat. FOX 46 App users, please click here</p><p>The call came in at 9:22 a.m. Wednesday of an abandoned boat under the Armstrong Road Bridge. </p><p>It's unclear if anyone was on the boat before it flipped over. Crews are searching the water now. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/suspect-identified-in-steak-n-shake-shooting-that-killed-1-injured-1" title="Suspect identified in Steak 'n Shake shooting that killed 1, injured 1" data-articleId="417222470" > © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suspect identified in Steak 'n Shake shooting that killed 1, injured 1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 08:14AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 08:42AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An armed masked man who entered a south Charlotte Steak 'n Steak on Tuesday morning and fired multiple rounds inside the restaurant killing an employee and injuring a customer has been identified. </p><p>Eddie Doh, 30, is currently in the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds after he was shot by at least one Pineville police officer inside the Steak 'n Steak Tuesday. </p><p>Doh was released on parole on January 14, 2019 after serving seven years and 3 months for pleading guilty to accessory after the fact to first-degree murder in connection to the Oct. 2011 murder of Aerial Patterson, 17, according to court records. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/world-cup-champions-nyc-celebrations" title="World Cup champions and their fans celebrate in New York" data-articleId="417234132" > <h4>World Cup champions and their fans celebrate in New York</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span>, <span class="author">STACEY DELIKAT </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 06:59PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 11:10AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Members of the U.S. women's soccer team waved from floats as fans cheered during a victory parade up the Canyon of Heroes in Lower Manhattan Wednesday.</p><p>The 'ticker-tape' parade- named for the long strands of ticker tape that used to be showered down from office buildings, but was since replaced with paper confetti-- rained down on the FIFA Women's World Cup champions.</p><p>Team members, family, friends and politicians made their way up Broadway from Battery Park to City Hall where a ceremony would be held honoring the team. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> 