- A Charlotte camp is getting results for young riders this summer. The camp kicked off Monday morning at Saint Martin's Episcopal Church.

The event was created by a church member who helps thirty children each week feel comfortable on the road and learn about bike safety.

Organizers said the event is much more than hopping on a bicycle - it's teaching kids there are no boundaries.

"Last year we went to McDowell Nature Preserve, and it's really about sort of breaking the boundary in people's minds of about where it's achievable to get to on your bicycle," Charlotte Cadieux, co-founder at Charlotte Bike Camp, said. "All it takes is knowledge and skill, and practice. So we're showing kids how to reach any destination."

This year that destination is Raleigh, North Carolina.