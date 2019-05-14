< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Charlotte Census Bureau's sex offender hire under review, lawmakers call for investigation 14 2019 05:38PM By Matthew Grant, FOX 46 Charlotte
Posted May 14 2019 07:01PM EDT
Video Posted May 14 2019 05:38PM EDT
Updated May 14 2019 07:23PM EDT CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - At least three members of Congress are calling for an investigation into the Census Bureau, after a <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/registered-child-sex-offender-hired-by-charlotte-census-bureau">FOX 46 investigation</a> found the agency hired a registered child sex offender to manage the Charlotte region.</p> <p>"This hiring is incredibly concerning and should have been easily avoided," said Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC). This was clearly a failure on the part of the Census Bureau and we need to find out how this happened and how we can prevent such gross oversights moving forward."</p> <p>Tillis said he "encourages" the Commerce Department, which overseas the Census Bureau, to "investigate how and why this happened."</p> <p>Rep. Alma Adams (D-Charlotte) called FOX 46's findings "extremely concerning."</p> <p>"This individual never should have been hired," said Adams. "We need to find out how this was allowed to happen...This situation must be thoroughly investigated to ensure the Census can be conducted safely."</p> <p>Rep. David Price (D-Raleigh) also reacted to our findings and echoed calls for an investigation. </p> <p>"It's deeply concerning," said Price. "It is imperative that as the agency ramps up its hiring and operations for the 2020 Census, it is doing its due diligence and fully checking the backgrounds of all incoming staff."</p> <p>Price, who is on the House Appropriations Committee, pledged to work "to ensure the Census receives the funding it needs to complete extensive background checks in a timely manner."</p> <p>Kenneth Mabry, 44, was hired last August as a recruiter and promoted to manager of the Charlotte region. His hiring raises questions about the quality of the Census Bureau's background checks. Last year, the Office of Inspector General found the Census Bureau's backround check office was "<a href="https://www.oversight.gov/sites/default/files/oig-reports/2018-02_27_OIG-18-015-A.pdf">not fully prepared</a>" for the 2020 Census, citing "inadequate quality assurance practices" that "pose risks" to the American public.</p> <p>Six months before Mabry was hired, the OIG warned the Census Bureau that "applicants who may be unqualified or unfit may nontheless pass a background check and be sent to the homes of U.S. residents to collect personal information."</p> <p>Mabry, who was hired despite being on the <a href="http://sexoffender.ncsbi.gov/details.aspx?SRN=024483S7">North Carolina Sex Offender Registry</a>, was fired only after he was <a href="https://mecksheriffweb.mecklenburgcountync.gov/Arrest/Details/1778932?pid=479440&lastName=mabry&last24only=False">arrested again</a> in March, accused of molesting a nine-year-old girl. </p> <p>He was convicted in 2013 of attempting to molest an 11-year-old. </p> <p>"Of course, Sen. Tillis and Rep. Price are justified in their outrage, and we share their deep concerns," a Commerce spokesperson told FOX 46. "We have spoken to the Census Bureau about this matter to ensure its hiring and vetting procedures are adhered to fully going forward."</p> <p>The Office of Inspector General is "evaluating the Bureau's response to this issue," the spokesperson said.</p> <p>Officials say the agency will "review those findings" with the Census Bureau to "ensure we do everything possible to prevent this from happening again."</p> <p>The Commerce Department and the Census Bureau both tell FOX 46 that this remains "an ongoing personnel matter."</p> <p>"The U.S. Census Brueau has and will continue to appreciate the oversight of the U.S. Department of Commerce and its Office of Inspector General on all of our operations," said Census Bureau spokesman Michael Cook. "The Census Bureau takes very seriously its obligation to ensure that the people it hires, especially those who visit or personally engage with the public, do not represent a danger to any individual or community. We value the Office of Inspector General's recommendations and have taken actions to strengthen and improve our background investigations process to ensure the safety of the public."</p> <p>Mabry has not yet entered a plea. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJZY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403456" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/police-2-students-on-board-cms-school-bus-that-crashed-into-parked-car" title="Police: 2 students on board CMS bus that crashed into parked car" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Police__2_students_on_board_CMS_bus_that_0_7273747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Police__2_students_on_board_CMS_bus_that_0_7273747_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Police__2_students_on_board_CMS_bus_that_0_7273747_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Police__2_students_on_board_CMS_bus_that_0_7273747_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Police__2_students_on_board_CMS_bus_that_0_7273747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Two students were on board a Charlotte-Mecklenburg School bus that crashed into a parked car Thursday morning in south Charlotte, police said. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: 2 students on board CMS bus that crashed into parked car</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 08:13AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 08:34AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two students were on board a Charlotte-Mecklenburg School bus that crashed into a parked car Thursday morning in south Charlotte, police said. </p><p>The school bus, that was serving Beverly Woods Elementary School, wrecked into a parked car in the 6800 block of Starcrest Drive around 7:30 a.m. </p><p>Police said the driver is OK and one of the two students that were on board the school bus is currently being evaluated. The circumstances surrounding the collision are unknown at this time. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/police-more-than-a-dozen-shots-fired-outside-apostrophe-lounge-near-uptown" title="Police: More than a dozen shots fired outside Apostrophe Lounge near uptown" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Police__More_than_a_dozen_shots_fired_ou_0_7272872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Police__More_than_a_dozen_shots_fired_ou_0_7272872_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Police__More_than_a_dozen_shots_fired_ou_0_7272872_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Police__More_than_a_dozen_shots_fired_ou_0_7272872_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Police__More_than_a_dozen_shots_fired_ou_0_7272872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police: More than a dozen shots fired outside Apostrophe Lounge near uptown" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: More than a dozen shots fired outside Apostrophe Lounge near uptown</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 06:57AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 07:38AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for those responsible after more than a dozen shots were fired outside an uptown bar overnight. </p><p>The shooting happened at 12:23 a.m. Thursday, May 16 outside Apostrophe Lounge located in the 1400 block of South Tryon Street. </p><p>At least two occupied vehicles were struck with gunfire, police said. Luckily, no one was hurt. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/gaston-county-woman-dealing-with-hell-house-rental-company-won-t-help-she-says" title="Gaston County woman dealing with ‘hell' house, rental company won't help, she says" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/15/Rental_company_won___t_help_Gaston_Count_0_7272522_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/15/Rental_company_won___t_help_Gaston_Count_0_7272522_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/15/Rental_company_won___t_help_Gaston_Count_0_7272522_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/15/Rental_company_won___t_help_Gaston_Count_0_7272522_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/15/Rental_company_won___t_help_Gaston_Count_0_7272522_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A mother who's fallen on hard times says she’s living in her own personal hell. First it was roaches, now she's dealing with a leaky roof." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gaston County woman dealing with ‘hell' house, rental company won't help, she says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Derek Dellinger, FOX 46 Charlotte</span>, <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 15 2019 11:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 15 2019 11:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A mother who's fallen on hard times says she’s living in her own personal hell. First it was roaches, now she's dealing with a leaky roof which is causing additional issues around the home. </p><p>“That’s exactly what it is. Hell. Pure hell,” Holly Jones told FOX 46. </p><p>You might remember FOX 46 told you about this story back in April : Jones signed a lease about a month ago not knowing the house she's renting is infested with roaches. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-2-students-on-board-cms-school-bus-that-crashed-into-parked-car"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/wjzy_CMS%20school%20bus%20crash_051619_1558009194156.jpg_7273476_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FOX 46 Charlotte" title="wjzy_CMS school bus crash_051619_1558009194156.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: 2 students on board CMS bus that crashed into parked car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-more-than-a-dozen-shots-fired-outside-apostrophe-lounge-near-uptown"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Police__More_than_a_dozen_shots_fired_ou_0_7272872_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Police__More_than_a_dozen_shots_fired_ou_0_20190516110150"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: More than a dozen shots fired outside Apostrophe Lounge near uptown</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/gaston-county-woman-dealing-with-hell-house-rental-company-won-t-help-she-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/15/Rental_company_won___t_help_Gaston_Count_0_7272522_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Rental_company_won___t_help_Gaston_Count_0_20190516033904"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Gaston County woman dealing with ‘hell' house, rental company won't help, she says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/hopewell-high-students-surprise-teacher-fighting-incurable-cancer"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/15/Hopewell_High_students_surprise_teacher__0_7272483_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Hopewell_High_students_surprise_teacher__0_20190516032759"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hopewell High students 