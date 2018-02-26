Charlotte Chick-fil-A wants you to try their chicken, not Tide Pods

- A Charlotte Chick-fil-A got a little creative over the weekend with their sign, highlighting the ridiculous-yet-dangerous trend of people consuming Tide Pods across the country.

The restaurant wrote, "Eat Chicken, not Tide Pods."

It was only a couple of weeks ago when two New York lawmakers asked the state to mandate child-resistant packaging for the colorful Tide Pods detergent packets, and to switch to a less "appealing design," following the disturbing trend of people eating them and encouraging or daring others to do the same.

Eating Tide Pods started as a challenge on social media. Teenagers began posting videos of themselves chewing and gagging on the small, colorful detergent pods, and daring others to follow suit.

Some social media users have posted videos of themselves cooking the pods before eating them.

Laundry detergent contains several chemicals that can be poisonous if ingested. The chemicals can cause vomiting, diarrhea, liver and kidney damage and even death. The American Association of Poison Control Centers has reported 154 calls to poison control centers relating to teenagers ingesting the pods this year, up from 53 cases last year.

We think chicken will always win over a poisonous Tide Pod, no?