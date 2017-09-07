Charlotte Emergency Management has plans in place for Hurricane Irma

Related Headlines City of Charlotte prepares for Hurricane Irma

- Hurricane Irma is definitely making a name for itself, leveling many parts of the Caribbean and threatening to wreak havoc in the U.S as it makes its way closer to the states.

"Don't panic! We have excellent plans for whatever is coming our way!" Emergency Management Director Deputy Chief Rich Granger said.

The City of Charlotte is not taking any chances by activating many of the city's emergency procedures.

Services such as Charlotte Storm Water, who will be monitoring flood prone areas.

CDOT helping keep roads clear for drivers evacuating other cities. Even coming up with a plan to use the CATS bus system to get people out if need be.

"We play out the what ifs. So we have the appropriate equipment and appropriate resources in place to handle what comes our way," Deputy Chief Granger said.

Starting on Monday, additional first responders will be working extended hours and setting up here in Charlotte until the storm hits.

"If we do dodge that bullet and it impacts another community, we have the ability to deploy and assist our neighbors in neighboring counties and neighboring cities across the state," Deputy Chief Granger said.

Emergency shelters have been planned in the city but will only be opened if needed once hurricane Irma makes landfall.

"We purposely don't present shelters because we don't know where the storm is going. If I set a shelter in the Beatties Ford area and that storm shifts and wipes out the Beatties Ford area, then I'd just wiped out where I told you to go to safety," Deputy Chief Granger said.

Deputy Chief Granger says the most important part of this is to have a plan. He hopes that will help keep everyone one step ahead of Irma.