- The family of a gas station clerk shot and killed earlier this month is pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

“I lost my partner and my best friend and I want everyone to know he didn't die in vain,” Youssef Doumbia said. His father was the victim in the fatal shooting.

Ismael Doumbia’s loved ones want justice after he was gunned down at the Shell gas station on Freedom Drive ten days ago.

“He wasn't just my dad. He was my best friend. The person who always wanted me to succeed. Never wanted to see me fail,” Youssef said. “It's really hard for us. A big loss for us. The whole family here and back home we are all praying to find the person who is responsible.”

LINK: Heartbroken community mourns loss of store clerk killed in attempted robbery

A tribute in the form of flowers and kind words remains on the car Ismael drove to work on the morning of June 3.

“The morning I learned about his passing I was supposed to go to the bus stop and take my exams. I couldn't take it that day or the next day… I couldn't think straight.”

It was around 3:20 a.m. when a masked man went into the gas station and attempted to robbed the store, fatally shooting Ismael in the process.

“This has been a real loss for all of us. He was an angel to us— a hardworking man. He had more than 17 years working for the same person,” friend Abdul Cisse said.

Police are now looking to a community for answers, saying it's time for someone to come forward.

“We aren't going to stop until we find out who is responsible,” police say.

It was an emotional day for family and friends as they described Ismael as a kind and gentle soul, always willing to help anyone.

“He was always smiling. As soon as you talk to him there's a big smile that's what I will really miss,” Cisse said.

He shared a story of Doumbia giving him medicine from his home in Africa to help cure his back pain.

“Allow me to cry if I have to this was given to me by Ismael over a year ago,” he said. “Many people don't even know about it. He told me ‘take it its medicine from home it's going to help you,’”

Just because that is the kind of man he was, those who knew him say.

“I have to continue to try to push through to provide for my mom and achieve the goal he set out for me bc he always wanted me to succeed not just in academics but in athletics and life” Youssef said.

All of his loved ones are just hoping justice will be served for a precious life lost far too soon.

“If you have any information please reach out to police because I want to see this person brought to justice,” said Youssef.