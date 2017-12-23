Charlotte Fire investigating house fire in south Charlotte

- Charlotte Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 6700 block of Raven Place in south Charlotte Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 10 am and arrived with heavy smoke and fire showing. It took 23 firefighters to get the fire under control and no injuries were reported.

Fire Investigators say the homeowners were alerted of the fire by their smoke detectors and it appears the fire was accidental. They will be staying with friends & family.