<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417644817" data-article-version="1.0">Charlotte Fire says building is safe after workers sickened by roof tar</h1>
</header> <div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/charlotte-fire-says-building-is-safe-after-workers-sickened-by-roof-tar">FOX 46 Web Staff </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 07:46PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-417644817"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 06:22PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 07:51PM EDT</span></p>
</div> class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Roof_tar_cause_of_odor_that_forced_evacu_0_7515971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Roof_tar_cause_of_odor_that_forced_evacu_0_7515971_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Roof_tar_cause_of_odor_that_forced_evacu_0_7515971_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Roof_tar_cause_of_odor_that_forced_evacu_0_7515971_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Roof_tar_cause_of_odor_that_forced_evacu_0_7515971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417644817-417628141" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Roof_tar_cause_of_odor_that_forced_evacu_0_7515971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Roof_tar_cause_of_odor_that_forced_evacu_0_7515971_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Roof_tar_cause_of_odor_that_forced_evacu_0_7515971_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Roof_tar_cause_of_odor_that_forced_evacu_0_7515971_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Roof_tar_cause_of_odor_that_forced_evacu_0_7515971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417644817" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - The odor of tar forced employees to evacuate a south Charlotte building on Thursday. Fire officials tell FOX 46 that the building is now safe for people to return, but workers aren’t quite ready to walk back in. </p> <p>Some left work early, and one woman told FOX 46 that she’s going to the doctor to get checked out just to make sure she's ok. </p> <p>“I think it created anxiety for everyone,” Yolanda Cato said. </p> <p>Cato works in the Regency Executive Park building near West Arrowood Road. One employee had to be wheeled out of work on a stretcher and another worker says her friend passed out from the strong smell. </p> <p><strong>LINK: <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/unknown-odor-forces-evacuation-at-south-charlotte-business-park" target="_blank">Roof tar cause of odor that forced evacuation in south Charlotte</a></strong></p> <p>“We were entering the building this morning, we heard a beeping noise we didn't think anything of it, about an hour or so later we were all asked to evacuate the building,” said Cato. </p> <p>Fire officials say dozens of people were checked out by medical teams and five people were sent to the hospital complaining of nausea and headaches.</p> <p>“It raised an eyebrow for caution. It makes you apprehensive to return immediately,” Cato said. </p> <p>Firefighters say workers were putting tar on the roof of the building and the smell circulated through the building's air conditioning system making workers sick. police chief condemns growing violence" data-articleId="417650042" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Family__friends_mourn_loss_of_Steak__n_S_0_7516414_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Family__friends_mourn_loss_of_Steak__n_S_0_7516414_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Family__friends_mourn_loss_of_Steak__n_S_0_7516414_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Family__friends_mourn_loss_of_Steak__n_S_0_7516414_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Family__friends_mourn_loss_of_Steak__n_S_0_7516414_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A family member, a friend, and the Chief of Police all spoke at a press conference on Thursday, condemning the actions of the shooter who killed a man at a south Charlotte Steak ‘n Shake, and reminding people that the victim is more than a crime st" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Family, friends mourn loss of Steak 'n Shake employee; police chief condemns growing violence</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jenyne Donaldson, FOX 46 Charlotte</span>, <span class="author">Jillian Smith, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 08:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 08:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A family member, a friend, and the Chief of Police all spoke at a press conference on Thursday, condemning the actions of the shooter who killed a man at a south Charlotte Steak ‘n Shake, and reminding people that the victim is more than a crime statistic. </p><p>CMPD Chief Kerr Putney says he respects the bravery and actions of Darnell Harris, the victim who was killed in the shooting . He also says this is last time he wants to have this kind of conversation.</p><p>"He is more than a number. He's more than a number. This is why I get frustrated about the statistics. Families like this deserve the respect. We always talk about our thoughts and prayers and that phrase is losing its impact to me," Chief Putney said. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/man-dies-after-crashing-into-gastonia-animal-hospital" title="Man dies after crashing into Gastonia animal hospital" data-articleId="417647089" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Man_dies_after_crashing_into_Gastonia_an_0_7516227_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Man_dies_after_crashing_into_Gastonia_an_0_7516227_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Man_dies_after_crashing_into_Gastonia_an_0_7516227_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Man_dies_after_crashing_into_Gastonia_an_0_7516227_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Man_dies_after_crashing_into_Gastonia_an_0_7516227_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Investigators are working to find out what caused a man to crash into a Gastonia animal hospital." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man dies after crashing into Gastonia animal hospital</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span>, <span class="author">Lindsay Clein, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 07:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Investigators are working to find out what caused a man to crash into a Gastonia animal hospital. </p><p>28-year-old Jonathan Wilson was pronounced dead after he slammed into the Eastridge Animal Hospital overnight.</p><p>“We're just devastated because its no our normal day and thinking about this family and owners of the pets and how distraught they are so it’s been rough today,” said Windy Matheson, who works with the organization.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/severe-storms-possible-leading-up-to-weekend" title="Severe storms possible leading up to weekend" data-articleId="417643728" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Severe_storms_possible_leading_up_to_wee_0_7516332_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Severe_storms_possible_leading_up_to_wee_0_7516332_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Severe_storms_possible_leading_up_to_wee_0_7516332_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Severe_storms_possible_leading_up_to_wee_0_7516332_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Severe_storms_possible_leading_up_to_wee_0_7516332_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A few showers and storms will continue to affect the area throughout Thursday night as a cold front approaches from the west." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Severe storms possible leading up to weekend</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 07:33PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 08:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A few showers and storms will continue to affect the area throughout Thursday night as a cold front approaches from the west.</p><p>The front will then slide through the region on Friday bring another round of storms. Most of the activity on Friday will be during the afternoon and evening hours.</p><p>Any storm through Friday could become strong or severe with possibly damaging winds, heavy rain and small hail. 