- A Charlotte firefighter is celebrating the birth of his daughter in a Memorial Day tribute photo shoot.

In honor of Memorial Day this year Megan White Photography captured photos of Captain Kevin Phillips, with Station 17 of the Charlotte Fire Department, with his newborn daughter honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

The firefighter is a proud father of three children and husband to his wife, Lindsay. They welcomed their daughter Parker Jean Phillips on Mothers Day, which also happens to be Lindsay's birthday.

Parker was born at 9:45 p.m. weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

"Parker has twin brothers Maddox and Landon, age 7, that take their role as big brother very seriously," Megan White Photography told FOX 46.