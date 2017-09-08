Charlotte first responders gear up for Hurricane Irma

- Charlotte first responders are gearing up for hurricane Irma. Some crews could be getting the call the help with evacuations.

Medic crews are ready to hit the road. Their mass casualty bus is on standby to help evacuate patients in the path of Hurricane Irma.

“We have stretchers along here. These are the ones we’d put the patient on,” said Don Shue, Medic operation supervisor.

Last year, crews helped folks get out of town before Hurricane Matthew.

“The buses were deployed to South Carolina around the coast to pick up patients in a nursing home in the path of the hurricane. They picked them up and transported to them Summerville South Carolina,” Shue said.

It carries 18 patients at a time. Across town, firefighters are drying out their equipment from hurricane Harvey in Texas, getting ready for round two.

“Ahead of hurricane Irma, we’re inventorying everything that came back from hurricane Harvey. Making sure our swift water bags are ready to go out the door,” said Drew Lazarus, a member of Charlotte Fire and Rescue.

Drew Lazarus is using his day off to help get the team ready. He’s also helping prepare his family in case he’s deployed.

“Our babysitter is lined up, schedules worked out so everything runs a little flawless during my absence. These deployments could last anywhere from five, seven, 14 days,” Lazarus said.

Paramedics are putting their names down for deployments up to two weeks long. Medic is also bringing in extra ambulances to help if Irma hits Charlotte.