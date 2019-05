- You can help get results for the Humane Society of Charlotte. The shelter is hoping to have 50 pets adopted out by the end of the month.

"We are just really kind of issuing a challenge to help us get 50 adoptions by the end of the week this week," said The Humane Society of Charlotte's Emily Cook.

Precious faces with four paws are wanting to be your next pet.

"Our goal is to help re-home as many animals at the shelter as we possibly can," said Cook. "And each year, we set a year end goal for ourselves."

For the past few years, the goal has been right around 3,000 adoptions-- which the shelter came extremely close to meeting in 2018.

Right now, the shelter is about one-third of the way to meeting its May goal.

"We issued this challenge Tuesday afternoon," said Cook. "And yesterday, we had 12 adoptions and a handful Tuesday-- so we are almost to 20, so not quite halfway there. We have work to do today and tomorrow."

The shelter is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except Tuesdays.