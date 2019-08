- Charlotteans can take great pride in their work ethic.

According to a new study, Charlotte is one of the hardest-working cities in the United States. In order to rank the hardest-working cities in America, Kempler Industries recently analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau from nearly 200 cities across the U.S. with a population of 150,000 or more.

The Queen City ranked as the #21 hardest-working city in America and the only city represented from North Carolina.

Rankings were based on the following five metrics:

Average commute time (Charlotte averaged 25.3 minutes)

Average workweek hours (Charlotte averaged 39.8 hours)

Percentage of workforce population aged 16-64 (67.4%)

Percentage of senior workforce aged 65 and up (20.5%)

The percentage of unused vacation days (24.4%)

The full ranking and analysis can be seen here.