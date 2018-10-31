Charlotte man arrested on heroin, meth charges in Union County

- A Charlotte man is being held on a $600,000 secured bond after he was caught with more than 81 grams of heroin inside a vehicle he was driving, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.

Humberto Daniel Negrete-Hernandez, 31, of Charlotte, was arrested by the sheriff's Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) after an operation led to the seizure of more than 81 grams of heroin, a small amount of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, and more than $1,100 in cash.

Negrete-Hernandez has been charged with trafficking in opium/heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and maintaining a drug vehicle.

Negrete-Hernandez is being held at the Union County Jail. His next court appearance is December 11.