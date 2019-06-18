< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Charlotte man wins big on $5 lottery ticket b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413387588");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413387588-413387572"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/wheel%20of%20fortune_NCEducationLottery_061819_1560893501640.jpg_7414969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/wheel%20of%20fortune_NCEducationLottery_061819_1560893501640.jpg_7414969_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/wheel%20of%20fortune_NCEducationLottery_061819_1560893501640.jpg_7414969_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/wheel%20of%20fortune_NCEducationLottery_061819_1560893501640.jpg_7414969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/wheel%20of%20fortune_NCEducationLottery_061819_1560893501640.jpg_7414969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413387588-413387572" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/wheel%20of%20fortune_NCEducationLottery_061819_1560893501640.jpg_7414969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/wheel%20of%20fortune_NCEducationLottery_061819_1560893501640.jpg_7414969_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/wheel%20of%20fortune_NCEducationLottery_061819_1560893501640.jpg_7414969_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/wheel%20of%20fortune_NCEducationLottery_061819_1560893501640.jpg_7414969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/wheel%20of%20fortune_NCEducationLottery_061819_1560893501640.jpg_7414969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jun 18 2019 05:32PM EDT (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - A Charlotte man says he "can't believe it" after ge won the $200,000 prize on a $5 lottery ticket.</p> <p>Almicar Bautista is thrilled after taking home the top prize from a Wheel of Fortune game. He bought the lucky lotto ticket at the 7-Eleven on Nations Ford Road in Charlotte. When he scratched the ticket in his car, he was shocked. </p> <p>Bautista claimed his prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh, taking home $141, 501 after taxes. Wheel of Fortune launched in May, with more than $13 million in prizes, including four top prizes of $200,000. Two more top prizes remain to be won.</p> <p>The tickets can also be entered into the second-chance drawing for more prizes. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJZY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403456" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/cleanup-continues-in-catawba-county-more-than-a-week-after-flooding" title="Cleanup continues in Catawba County more than a week after flooding" data-articleId="413389494" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/Getting_Results__Flood_Recovery_on_Cataw_0_7414970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/Getting_Results__Flood_Recovery_on_Cataw_0_7414970_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/Getting_Results__Flood_Recovery_on_Cataw_0_7414970_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/Getting_Results__Flood_Recovery_on_Cataw_0_7414970_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/Getting_Results__Flood_Recovery_on_Cataw_0_7414970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The aide organization Samaritans Purse is helping homeowners get back on their feet after heavy rains and flooding caused widespread damage along the Catawba River." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cleanup continues in Catawba County more than a week after flooding</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 05:44PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 05:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p> Flooding recovery continues in Catawba County where emergency management says more than 500 homes sustained damage last week. Tuesday volunteers from Samaritans Purse were spread out throughout the county including in the town of Newton.</p><p>Volunteers from Samaritans Purse arrived along Shannonbrooke Drive on Sunday to help a homeowner who says there is no way he could afford cleanup on his own.</p><p>"Without them I don't know what I would do. I would be lost without them. I didn't know where to turn,” said Les Evans.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/4-children-critically-injured-in-statesville-crash" title="4 children critically injured in Statesville crash" data-articleId="413371834" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2017/12/23/MEDIC%20generic_1514051248146.png_4733662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2017/12/23/MEDIC%20generic_1514051248146.png_4733662_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2017/12/23/MEDIC%20generic_1514051248146.png_4733662_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2017/12/23/MEDIC%20generic_1514051248146.png_4733662_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2017/12/23/MEDIC%20generic_1514051248146.png_4733662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>4 children critically injured in Statesville crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 04:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Five young children were injured in a serious car crash in Statesville on Tuesday. Four of them had to be airlifted to the hospital.</p><p>Police say officers were called to the intersection of Garner Bagnal Boulevard and Rickert Street around 12:20 p.m. where a 2002 Buick Rendezvous collided with a 2016 semi-truck. The five kids in the Rendezvous were pulled out, and four were brought to Baptist Hospital by air. </p><p>They are listed in critical, but stable condition. The driver and one child who was not brought to Baptist were treated and released from the hospital. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/autopsy-unc-charlotte-shooting-victims-each-had-6-or-more-wounds" title="Autopsy report of UNC Charlotte shooting victims released" data-articleId="413345798" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/01/wjzy_two%20students%20who%20died%20in%20shooting_050119_1556734687987.jpg_7206844_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/01/wjzy_two%20students%20who%20died%20in%20shooting_050119_1556734687987.jpg_7206844_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/01/wjzy_two%20students%20who%20died%20in%20shooting_050119_1556734687987.jpg_7206844_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/01/wjzy_two%20students%20who%20died%20in%20shooting_050119_1556734687987.jpg_7206844_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/01/wjzy_two%20students%20who%20died%20in%20shooting_050119_1556734687987.jpg_7206844_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="19-year-old Ellis Parlier (left) 21-year-old Riley Howell (right). Both were students at UNC Charlotte and tragically died in a shooting that broke out on campus Tuesday evening.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Autopsy report of UNC Charlotte shooting victims released</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 02:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 02:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An autopsy shows that a student credited with tackling a gunman during a fatal North Carolina campus rampage suffered eight gunshot wounds, and another slain student was shot six times.</p><p>The autopsy released Tuesday by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner says Riley Howell had four wounds to the head or neck, two to the chest and one on each arm during the April shooting at UNC-Charlotte. The other slain student, Ellis Reed Parlier, had six gunshot wounds.</p><p>Police have said 21-year-old Howell saved lives by charging the gunman and bringing him to the ground. Trystan Andrew Terrell is charged with murder in the deaths of Howell and Parlier. (Photo credit: Dairy Queen)" title="promophoto_dairyqueencones_061819-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dairy Queen offering free cones to kick off first day of summer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hotelscom-looking-for-poolhop-to-travel-the-country-reviewing-hotel-pools-for-10000"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/18/hotle_1560881230998_7414279_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="One lucky person could be the next Hotels.com official "Poolhop," getting paid $10,000 to visit the country's most luxurious hotel pools. 