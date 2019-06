- A Charlotte man says he "can't believe it" after ge won the $200,000 prize on a $5 lottery ticket.

Almicar Bautista is thrilled after taking home the top prize from a Wheel of Fortune game. He bought the lucky lotto ticket at the 7-Eleven on Nations Ford Road in Charlotte. When he scratched the ticket in his car, he was shocked.

Bautista claimed his prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh, taking home $141, 501 after taxes. Wheel of Fortune launched in May, with more than $13 million in prizes, including four top prizes of $200,000. Two more top prizes remain to be won.

The tickets can also be entered into the second-chance drawing for more prizes. The entry deadline for the first drawing is June 30.