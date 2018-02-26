Charlotte mayor to recognize March 2 as 'Billy Graham Day'

- A day will be dedicated to the late Reverend Billy Graham, who passed away last week at the age of 99, by Charlotte city mayor Vi Lyes on Monday.

According to the Charlotte City Council's meeting agenda, Lyles is expected to read the proclamation during Monday evening's council meeting recognizing March 2, 2018, as "Billy Graham Day."

A four-day period for the public to pay respects to Rev. Graham will begin Monday at his boyhood home in North Carolina. Mourners will file past Graham's body starting at 8 a.m.

The man called "America's Pastor" will lie in repose in a closed casket at the home his father built in 1927 on their Charlotte dairy farm, which was long ago swallowed by urban sprawl.

It was moved and restored by his library and is on the same campus as the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

Graham's body will spend two days at his library and then lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday and Thursday. Graham's funeral is Friday in North Carolina with President Donald Trump and others expected.