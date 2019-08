- Today was the first day back to school for many students in our area, the largest district being CMS.

The first day came with the rush, the traffic and some hiccups, but superintendent Earnest Winston, fresh into his seat, says overall the first day for Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools was good.

“We had a smooth opening of schools,” Winston said. Winston did note that an accident occurred on Albemarle Road Monday morning where a motorcycle hit a bus, no one was injured.

The superintendent also noted some power and alarm issues at some schools, along with security rollouts that are still taking place.

“We’re continuously assessing where we are, and if we see any gaps, we will make the necessary changes.”

Winston says there are still some things that need completed. He says there are still around 1,000 employees that have yet had their fingerprints processed.

One other note from the superintendent was about enrollment: He says it's steady, and there may be a reason for that.

FOX 46 met the Reed family, who says they actually took their second grader out of CMS and into Steele Creek prep for a lower student teacher ratio and safety.

“We wanted to just set him up with success in a school that has been proven to be successful for their students,”

CMS says they're working at addressing all of this, this year.

“Parents have choices these days, and I think it is part of listening to them, let them see that the grass is not always greener on the other side,”