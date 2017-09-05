Charlotte medical teams return from Harvey, now watching Irma

- As Hurricane Irma inches closer, Charlotte area medical teams are just now returning from Hurricane Harvey. Their work may be just beginning when it comes to Hurricane Irma.

"The great thing about this job is everyday is rewarding for us," said Dennis Biggers, a pilot for MedCenter Air.

MedCenter Air logged hundreds of miles evacuating more than 400 patients from Houston area hospitals that were flooded by Hurricane Harvey.

"The biggest thing we noticed is just how wide spread everything was. It goes for a long, long distance," said Biggers.

The Charlotte based crew was joined at a staging area in Temple, Texas by roughly 35 other medical planes from across the country. Their mission was to safely and comfortably fly every patient out of the flood ravaged area.

"You know within 3 days we had hospitals evacuated," said Shelly O'Day, a respiratory therapist with MedCenter Air.

O'Day was on many of the flights, often meeting patients many who had lost their entire home.

"They were all sweet. They were just thankful," said O'Day.

Patients were also happy to have someone to lean on.

"One lady was scared, so that caregiver held her hand. She was afraid of flying it was her first flight," said O'Day.

After dozens of flights throughout Texas, the Charlotte crew was able to return home on Sunday.

Now, they are keeping an eye on Hurricane Irma.

"It's a honor to go so I feel privileged to do these kinds of things and absolutely I am ready to go for the next one if need be," said O'Day.

FEMA will make the call if the Charlotte crews needs to help areas impacted by Hurricane Irma.

The FOX 46 Weather Team is keeping a close eye on Irma, tracking the hurricane’s progress and potential impact on the Carolinas.

