Yasmine Danielle Richardson, 24, and Daquan Harmon McFadden, 23, are charged in connection to the death of Richardson's 1-year-old child. (CMPD) Yasmine Danielle Richardson, 24, and Daquan Harmon McFadden, 23, are charged in connection to the death of Richardson's 1-year-old child. (CMPD)

- A Charlotte mother and her boyfriend are facing charges after the woman's 1-year-old child died at a local hospital on Tuesday.

According to police, Yasmine Danielle Richardson, 24 and Daquan Harmon McFadden, 23, have been arrested in connection to the child's death. Both are charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury, but McFadden has also been charged with murder.

Richardson is the child's biological mother, and McFadden has been living with her and the baby.

Police were dispatched to the Best Western at 242 East Woodlawn Road around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival, they found a 1-year-old in need of medical attention. The child was taken to the hospital by Medic where they were pronounced dead.

Detectives canvassed the area for witnesses and said the investigation remains ongoing.

Both suspects are being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail as the investigation continues. No other information has been released at this time.