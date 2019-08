- A grieving mother is turning her pain into an opportunity to help children heading back to school.

Michael Johnson was killed in a fire in 2018. Now, Dominique Bradley is partnering with the Charlotte Fire Department to make sure Michael's legacy lives on, and to help educate kids on what to do in case of an emergency.

"During the fire the smoke detector did not work. Unfortunately the batteries were not working. It didn't go off to alert them that there was a fire," Bradley told FOX 46.

She says Aug. 19 would have Michael's 11th birthday, and for the second year now, Bradley is pushing aside her grief to help other kids as they head back to school.

"I can't get Michael situated for school or go school shopping for him, so instead I want to give back to the community in honor of him for his birthday."

This Saturday, Aug. 24 Dominique will be stuffing backpacks filled with school supplies at the Arbor Glen Rec Center in West Charlotte from 12 p.m.- 3 p.m. The backpacks will also include tips on fire safety and how to get a smoke detector from the Charlotte Fire Department.

"My main concern is to bring awareness let people know to check their smoke detector, make sure the batteries are working. Something so small can be a major cause of life or death at that time. This campaign means so much to me just to bring fire education safety to children to continue Michael's legacy."

Backpacks and school supplies are also needed in advance of the stuffing party this Saturday. You can drop them off at any Charlotte Fire station until then.