Adams "shocked" by Charlotte Census sex offender hire, calls for investigation Adams "shocked" by Charlotte Census sex offender hire, calls for investigation Adams "shocked" by Charlotte Census sex offender hire, calls for investigation Charlotte mom nearly dies after going abroad for surgery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. Charlotte mom nearly dies after going abroad for surgery 16 2019 10:33PM By Morgan Frances, FOX 46 Charlotte, FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted May 16 2019 09:20PM EDT
Video Posted May 16 2019 10:33PM EDT
Updated May 16 2019 10:37PM EDT photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-407385990-407403421"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Charlotte_woman_almost_dies_after_going__0_7279798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Charlotte_woman_almost_dies_after_going__0_7279798_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Charlotte_woman_almost_dies_after_going__0_7279798_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Charlotte_woman_almost_dies_after_going__0_7279798_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Charlotte_woman_almost_dies_after_going__0_7279798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407385990-407403421" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Charlotte_woman_almost_dies_after_going__0_7279798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Charlotte_woman_almost_dies_after_going__0_7279798_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Charlotte_woman_almost_dies_after_going__0_7279798_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Charlotte_woman_almost_dies_after_going__0_7279798_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Charlotte_woman_almost_dies_after_going__0_7279798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407385990" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - It's become quite the fad: skip the expensive surgeries and dental procedures in the United States and get them done abroad for thousands less.</p><p>For some the surgery and recovery are seamless, but it nearly cost one Charlotte woman her life.</p><p>The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, had lost a hundred pounds and was looking to feel better in her own skin.</p><p>"I felt good in my clothes. I was down to a size 7 or 9, but I felt like my arms were just, I still looked like an overweight person," she told FOX 46. </p><p>She wanted to be like others she saw on Instagram and YouTube. She researched various surgeries to complete her look. There was just one problem: the cost.</p><p>"Definetly out of my price range for what I wanted to have."</p><p>What she wanted was a tummy tuck with brachioplasty, also known as an arm lift, and 360 liposuction. A doctor in the Dominican Republic was $11,000 cheaper than a doctor here in the United States. It was the ultimate all inclusive package.</p><p>"For $7,000, I got plane tickets, a place to stay, the surgeries, pain medicine, even food."</p><p>She flew to the Dominican Republic and that night had the three surgeries. Within 11 days she was back home in Charlotte. It's when she returned that she noticed something wasn't right.</p><p>"I noticed the incision had a little pimple. So, I called the doctor and he said 'hey this looks like it may be infected.' He says, 'We took your drains out, that might be the fluid trying to leave your body."</p><p>There was no question it was trying to leave her body. Every time she stood up, fluid poured out.</p><p>As the days passed, she and her doctor messaged on WhatsApp. She says he told her to keep taking antibiotics, but things kept getting worse. At one point she says her skin looked like it was melting off her abdomen. Finally, she went to the hospital.</p><p>"She was already having fevers, low blood pressure. My biggest fear is that if she waited a few hours or even a day, she may not be around to tell her story," said Dr. Theodore Nyame.</p><p>Nyame is a board certified plastic surgeon with Charlotte Plastic Surgery. He donated his services to save her life.</p><p>"What I had was MRSA, so it's very complicated. It had spread through my body. It was basically eating me from the inside out," the woman said.</p><p>"We did a number of procedures that were local procedures. I lost count how many we did," Nyame said.</p><p>Nyame cut more than $100,000 from her bill by donating his services, but she stull ended up with $35,000 in hospital bills. He says patients should never price shop for medical care. If you do choose to go abroad to get a surgery, he recommends having an exit plan.</p><p>"That person should be connected with a board certified surgeon who has agreed in advance to take care of you should you have an issue," he said.</p><p>Josef Woodman, CEO of Patients Beyond Borders, made finding quality medical care abroad his career.</p><p>"We try to keep people up to date on sites we have either visited or that we know to be excellent quality," Woodman said. "Make sure the chemistry is right. Make sure they respond quickly, make sure they request medical records and what we tell patients is you don't have to do it. Even when you get down there, if you don't like the way the clinic looks, walk away."</p><p>Nearly three years later, the woman has healed both physically and mentally. More Local News Stories

Rep. Adams "shocked" by Charlotte Census sex offender hire, calls for investigation

By Matthew Grant, FOX 46 Charlotte

Posted May 16 2019 06:32PM EDT
Updated May 16 2019 10:39PM EDT

A third member of Congress is now calling for a full investigation into what FOX 46 first uncovered : that the Census Bureau hired a registered child sex offender to manage the Charlotte region. Adams "shocked" by Charlotte Census sex offender hire, calls for investigation

By Matthew Grant, FOX 46 Charlotte

Posted May 16 2019 06:32PM EDT
Updated May 16 2019 10:39PM EDT

A third member of Congress is now calling for a full investigation into what FOX 46 first uncovered : that the Census Bureau hired a registered child sex offender to manage the Charlotte region. "Well, I was shocked," said Rep. Alma Adams (D-NC). "I mean I just was, I'm very concerned about it."

Speaking to FOX 46 from Capitol Hill, Adams is demanding answers and accountability. Red flags are the first thing seen off Interstate 85. When Ross walked in Wednesday morning, he noticed something was missing." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gastonia pastor to robber who stole equipment: Come to service Sunday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lauren Dugan, FOX 46 Charlotte</span>, <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 10:08PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 10:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Gastonia pastor has a message for the person who robbed his church: come to service Sunday.</p><p>Vincent Ross, Campus Pastor at Christ Church in Gastonia, has remained resilient after his sanctuary was robbed.</p><p>"We don't need a PA system to preach. Jesus didn't need it in his day and that's not going to stop us," he said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/body-of-missing-chesterfield-county-man-found-in-wooded-area" title="Body of missing Chesterfield County man found in wooded area" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Missing%20Chesterfield%20County%20man_1558052389792.JPG_7278638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Missing%20Chesterfield%20County%20man_1558052389792.JPG_7278638_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Missing%20Chesterfield%20County%20man_1558052389792.JPG_7278638_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Missing%20Chesterfield%20County%20man_1558052389792.JPG_7278638_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Missing%20Chesterfield%20County%20man_1558052389792.JPG_7278638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Johnny Roscoe (Source: Chesterfield County Sheriff&#39;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Body of missing Chesterfield County man found in wooded area

By FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted May 16 2019 08:20PM EDT

The body of a missing 61-year-old Chesterfield County man was found Thursday evening, officials said.

According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, Johnny Roscoe's body was discovered in a heavily wooded, swampy area near where he used to live off Highway 102 in Patrick, just between Turnage Road and Hunts Mill Road.

Roscoe disappeared on May 13. Adams "shocked" by Charlotte Census sex offender hire, calls for investigation

Charlotte mom nearly dies after going abroad for surgery

Gastonia pastor to robber who stole equipment: Come to service Sunday

Arrest made in connection to murder of missing W.Va. girl, sheriff's office says Andy J. Most Recent

Charlotte mom nearly dies after going abroad for surgery data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Charlotte_woman_almost_dies_after_going__0_7279798_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Charlotte_woman_almost_dies_after_going__0_7279798_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Charlotte_woman_almost_dies_after_going__0_7279798_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Charlotte_woman_almost_dies_after_going__0_7279798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Charlotte mom nearly dies after going abroad for surgery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/gastonia-pastor-to-robber-who-stole-equipment-come-to-service-sunday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Sound_equipment_stolen_from_Gastonia_chu_0_7279774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Sound_equipment_stolen_from_Gastonia_chu_0_7279774_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Sound_equipment_stolen_from_Gastonia_chu_0_7279774_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Sound_equipment_stolen_from_Gastonia_chu_0_7279774_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Sound_equipment_stolen_from_Gastonia_chu_0_7279774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gastonia pastor to robber who stole equipment: Come to service Sunday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arrest-made-in-connection-to-murder-of-missing-wva-girl-sheriffs-office-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/16/Andy%20Jackson%20-%20MUG_1558056397039.png_7278699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/16/Andy%20Jackson%20-%20MUG_1558056397039.png_7278699_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/16/Andy%20Jackson%20-%20MUG_1558056397039.png_7278699_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/16/Andy%20Jackson%20-%20MUG_1558056397039.png_7278699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/16/Andy%20Jackson%20-%20MUG_1558056397039.png_7278699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Andy&#x20;J&#x2e;&#x20;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;McCauley&#x20;Jr&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Eastern&#x20;Regional&#x20;Jail&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Arrest made in connection to murder of missing W.Va. girl, sheriff's office says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/walgreens-announces-commitment-to-hire-5000-veterans-over-5-years" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/thumb%20veterans_1558054617219.jpg_7278924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/thumb%20veterans_1558054617219.jpg_7278924_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/thumb%20veterans_1558054617219.jpg_7278924_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/thumb%20veterans_1558054617219.jpg_7278924_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/thumb%20veterans_1558054617219.jpg_7278924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;District&#x20;of&#x20;Columbia&#x20;Army&#x20;National&#x20;Guard&#x20;noncommissioned&#x20;officers&#x20;gather&#x20;to&#x20;support&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;two&#x20;D&#x2e;C&#x2e;&#x20;Guardsmen&#x20;who&#x20;are&#x20;competing&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;Region&#x20;2&#x20;Best&#x20;Warrior&#x20;Competition&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;16&#x2c;&#x20;at&#x20;Camp&#x20;Dawson&#x2c;&#x20;W&#x2e;Va&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Army&#x2f;Kevin&#x20;Valentine&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Walgreens announces commitment to hire 5,000 veterans over 5 years</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/body-of-missing-chesterfield-county-man-found-in-wooded-area" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Missing%20Chesterfield%20County%20man_1558052389792.JPG_7278638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Missing%20Chesterfield%20County%20man_1558052389792.JPG_7278638_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Missing%20Chesterfield%20County%20man_1558052389792.JPG_7278638_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Missing%20Chesterfield%20County%20man_1558052389792.JPG_7278638_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Missing%20Chesterfield%20County%20man_1558052389792.JPG_7278638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" Body of missing Chesterfield County man found in wooded area 