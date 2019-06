- Another round of severe storms are pushing through the Charlotte area this evening. Less than two weeks after torrential downpours caused damaging floods along the Catawba River, neighbors are worried they could be in for an even bigger mess.

Residents of Riverside Drive are still trying to dry out from last week's flash flooding.

"I just feel so sorry for them and it's just been an awful experience and Duke Power don't care,” flood victim Ritchie Lengel said.

Some of their homes are still unlivable after floodwaters last week destroyed dozens of them. Neighbor Susan Barbee says her home was seriously damaged. She’s thankful for the help she’s received from churches, friends and volunteers.

"I had to remove everything in the house," said Susan Barbee. “Now that it’s done it it’s always in the back of your mind, is it going to do it again, but I don’t like to think about it."

Minister Joe Brackett also owns a home along the devastated road. He along with his granddaughter worked to remove damaged drywall and belongings in an attempt to stop mold from growing in the walls, his hands were bleeding.

He was surprised when the floodwaters rose inside his home saying he lives in a raised section of the road where flooding isn’t usually a problem.

"Some of the folks have lost everything. I’ve see appliances, I’ve seen couches, chairs, just everything these folks had, vehicles," Brackett said.

With more rain expected this week some neighbors said they aren’t concerned about flooding.

Ritchie Lingel was cleaning up outside of his lakefront home replacing the cover on his dock. The damage to his home is contained to the outside. He feels lucky that the rising water didn’t breach his front door but says he did lose his cat in the storm.

Lingel said his only concern is Duke Power opening the dams without warning and letting too much water flow downstream.

“Unless Duke Power is going to do something stupid again but the problem is nobody hold Duke power responsible,” he said.

Many homes have been stripped down to the studs, many along the waterfront have bright red signs on the door that read: “Unsafe. Do not Enter or Occupy”. Some neighbors believe it will take months before they’re able to move back in.

“You just got to take it one day at a time and do what you can. You can’t look too far ahead. You don’t know what tomorrow is going to bring,” said Barbee.

Neighbors are asking for volunteers to help with the cleanup. According to Barbee there are residents who don’t have help and are unable to clean up their flooded homes alone. She said volunteers only need to bring a pair of gloves and leave their good clothes home.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued all over the area throughout the early evening, and neighborhoods have been left drenched by the rain.

Trees and power lines were reported down across Mecklenburg, Gaston, Cabarrus and Rowan counties. FOX 46’s Neighborhood Storm Watch team advises that the severe weather could last through the evening thanks to a cold front.



The passage of the front should give us a break in the weather for Friday, the FOX 46 Neighborhood Storm Watch team says, but showers and storms will return over the weekend. Temperatures and humidity will be typical of summertime in the upper 80s and low 90s.

