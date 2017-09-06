Charlotte rallies against DACA decision

- President Donald Trump has begun dismantling Barack Obama's program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children.

He declared he loves the "dreamers" who could face deportation but insisted it's up to Congress, not him, to address their plight.

On Wednesday, more rallies are expected to happen across Charlotte in response to Trump's intention to end the DACA program. President Trump's decision would affect thousands of people in the Carolinas that fear they will be knocked out of the country.

Trump tweeting about #DACA this morning. NC has 27,000 "Dreamers." Hear from them on @FOX46News https://t.co/qYkc7PXdQc — Howard Monroe (@HMonroeFox46) September 6, 2017

Trump didn't specify what he wanted done, essentially sending a six-month time bomb to his fellow Republicans in Congress who have no consensus on how to defuse it.

On Twitter Tuesday night, he wrote: "Congress now has 6 months to legalize DACA (something the Obama Administration was unable to do). If they can't, I will revisit this issue!"

The Associated Press contributed to this article.