- Charlotte is ranked #11 in the United States for 'most aggressive drivers,' according to a recent study done by GasBuddy.

It's a simple fact that no one ever says the drivers in their hometown are safe and follow the rules of the road. No way. They are selfish and erratic. But who's got it the worst?

GasBuddy analyzed data from an optional feature that helps users keep track of their driving habits and gives them suggestions on how to preserve fuel.

The study examined the 30 largest metropolitan areas by population and concluded these 15 cities have the most aggressive drivers:

1. Los Angeles

2. Philadelphia

3. Sacramento, Calif.

4. Atlanta

5. San Francisco

6. San Diego

7. Orlando, Fla.

8. Detroit

9. Austin, Texas

10. Las Vegas

11. Charlotte

12. Pittsburgh

13. Phoenix

14. Boston

15. Dallas-Fort Worth

Additional findings include: Frustrating Fridays: Motorists are 1.2x more likely to encounter aggressive driving on Friday than on Wednesday. The most aggressive day on the road is Friday, with 14 percent more aggressive driving events occurring compared to the average across the United States. The least aggressive day on the road is Wednesday, with 6 percent fewer aggressive driving events occurring compared to the average across the United States. Wearing Out the Brakes (All Week): The most frequent aggressive driving habit on weekdays is hard braking, followed by rapid acceleration and speeding. On weekends, the most frequent aggressive driving habit continues to be hard braking, followed by speeding and rapid acceleration. San Diego’s Need for Speed: While cities like Los Angeles and Philadelphia take the top spots in regards to hard braking and rapid acceleration, San Diego, Orlando and Detroit take the top three spots for cities with the most speeding incidents.

For a complete list of GasBuddy's top 30 cities with the most aggressive drivers and top 30 cities by hard-breaking incidents, please click here.