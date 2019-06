- Charlotte rapper 'DaBaby' is on probation after being found guilty in court on Thursday.

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, appeared in front of a judge in connection to a deadly shooting inside a Huntersville Walmart.

The parents of Jaylin Craig said their son was a fan of the rapper Jonathan Kirk, who goes by the name ‘DaBaby’, before he was reportedly shot and killed by him.

In March 2019, charges against the rapper were dropped. He was recharged and tried again.

“We feel like we didn’t get any justice. To have the guy look at us in court with a smirk, like he won that battle,” mom Lawana Horsley said earlier this year.

On Thursday, the judge found him guilty of carrying a concealed weapon. He was sentenced one year of unsupervised probation.

