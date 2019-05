- A man has been arrested for his connection to multiples robberies in Charlotte, authorities said.

Kenneth Massey, 28, is charged with committing a series of five robberies between May 20-22nd.

Authorities had been looking for a red four-door Ford Fusion vehicle that had fled after each incident.

On Saturday CMPD located the vehicle on Beatties Ford Road near I-85 and officers responded to the area, and a brief police pursuit followed. The suspect refused to stop and led officers into Gaston and Cherokee Counties in South Carolina. Stop sticks were used to disable the vehicles tires and Massey was taken into custody.

Massey is charged with robbing a 7-Eleven, multiple Subway stores and a Dollar General store. Nobody was injured during the robberies.