- About one month after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, Charlotte Russe announced they're shutting down all of its stores, a spokesperson for the company confirmed.

The women's clothing retailer posted Wednesday on its website that its online store has closed and that going out of business sales would start Thursday, March 7 at all of its remaining stores.

The company previously announced in February 2019 plans to close 94 of its stores. Charlotte Russe operated more than 500 stores located primarily in malls and outlet centers.

The company said in a statement its still in negotiations to sell its intellectual property.